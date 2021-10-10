 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)   A typical Friday in Portland, Oregon   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. Totally how it is here.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't believe any of that, mostly because she never mentions Antifa attacking people in the streets which are on fire and have been since the BLM protests.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reality we don't think about you at all.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  A McSweeny's that's actually funny.

The end of the world is truly nigh.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I don't believe any of that, mostly because she never mentions Antifa attacking people in the streets which are on fire and have been since the BLM protests.


I tried to git to the rim of Portland Crater the other day but the rad count was still too high.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing about homeless people pissing in the street?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The authors name is even Beaver.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A seven foot bong? Don't be ridiculous.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Nothing about homeless people pissing in the street?


Sounds like you've never been to the east coast, because that's normal in cities there too. Homeless shantytowns are not a feature of west coast cities, they are a feature of all cities but in the developed world they are particularly a feature of American cities.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[BugsBunnyCuttingOregonOutOfMap.gif]
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake.  No Portlander would name their dog "Marcus Mariota."  In reality, that dog would be named "Tobin Heath."
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a soulful ballad about being in a polyamorous relationship with three smokin' hot female Bigfoots"
Funny because it's true, right?
We've all been there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.


Seattle seems to be stuck in the old ways. Portland is beyond cars.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of kombucha making, so we know it is not a real story.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.

Seattle seems to be stuck in the old ways. Portland is beyond cars.


I live in the Seattle area, and Portland is way more fun....and it's definitely better for bachelor parties.

/Seattle basically has a stick up its ass.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HFK: Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.

[Fark user image image 630x502]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trevt: "a soulful ballad about being in a polyamorous relationship with three smokin' hot female Bigfoots"
Funny because it's true, right?
We've all been there.


NSFW language...the first time I heard this song, it was at a local dive bar:

I Fucked a Sasquatch
Youtube mKOiVizdGzM
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I hate you to death, McSweeney's. I hate you. I hate you." - Mrs. Nuran
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IDGAF: No mention of kombucha making, so we know it is not a real story.


My mom is brewing her own kombucha in Idaho after coming to visit me here, 15 miles south of Portland. Heh. But what I gave her was store-bought.
 
docilej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...when l think of Portland, Oregon
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

docilej: [Fark user image image 425x238]
...when l think of Portland, Oregon


Then you've been spending way too much time in 24/7 infotainment echo chambers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tfresh: A seven foot bong? Don't be ridiculous.


Even Bill Walton would call that a freak of nature
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL, ruining beer.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am so glad I wear a toque and not a beanie. Beanie is a shiat word. Toque is aweome.  Also, toques have some space in them, instead of being a skin tight knitted baldcap. In conclusion: American winter hats are shyte hats. Thank you for reading my essay, the moose at the door will lead you to the next comment.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.


I long for those days, when Portland was the boring little sister of Seattle and Frisco.  People just left us alone.  All they knew about us is that they'd get yelled at if they tried to pump their own gas.


/ watched "Drugstore Cowboy" the other day
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The pizza is fantastic and the marijuana is dirt cheap.

But yeah, it's a bit of a culture shock with the sheer number of homeless encampments. Yes, every city has a major homeless problem, but it's something else entirely there.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The hemp dog toy from the Saturday Market was way too close to my real life.  Pet toys are the one thing we regularly get there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am so glad I wear a toque and not a beanie. Beanie is a shiat word. Toque is aweome.  Also, toques have some space in them, instead of being a skin tight knitted baldcap. In conclusion: American winter hats are shyte hats. Thank you for reading my essay, the moose at the door will lead you to the next comment.


In my late 50s, have lived here almost all that time.  I never heard a stocking cap called a beanie until a few years ago.  I still think beanies are supposed to have a propeller on top and/or have a seasick sea serpent friend called Cecil.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adamatari: i_dig_chicks: Nothing about homeless people pissing in the street?

Sounds like you've never been to the east coast, because that's normal in cities there too. Homeless shantytowns are not a feature of west coast cities, they are a feature of all cities but in the developed world they are particularly a feature of American cities.


How do I know you've never been to north Paris, France?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Estacada represent!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, ruining beer.


Used to have those at smoke shops in the French quarter. Who the hell buys a bong like some monster saxophone you need a mechanism to open the carb?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am so glad I wear a toque and not a beanie. Beanie is a shiat word. Toque is aweome.  Also, toques have some space in them, instead of being a skin tight knitted baldcap. In conclusion: American winter hats are shyte hats. Thank you for reading my essay, the moose at the door will lead you to the next comment.


Name does NOT check out!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.

I long for those days, when Portland was the boring little sister of Seattle and Frisco.  People just left us alone.  All they knew about us is that they'd get yelled at if they tried to pump their own gas.


/ watched "Drugstore Cowboy" the other day


Frisco is in Texas. Long way to be 'sister' city!
 
detonator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Naked Athena jpeg.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

docilej: [Fark user image image 425x238]
...when l think of Portland, Oregon


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I live and work in Portland, the only habitable city in the entire state.

A smoldering crater is habitable?

/heh, my brother is going to Portland for a conference.  Won't he be surprised that there's nothing there because the BLM Antifa Hippies destroyed it!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bennie Crabtree: I am so glad I wear a toque and not a beanie. Beanie is a shiat word. Toque is aweome.  Also, toques have some space in them, instead of being a skin tight knitted baldcap. In conclusion: American winter hats are shyte hats. Thank you for reading my essay, the moose at the door will lead you to the next comment.

In my late 50s, have lived here almost all that time.  I never heard a stocking cap called a beanie until a few years ago.  I still think beanies are supposed to have a propeller on top and/or have a seasick sea serpent friend called Cecil.


"A Bob Clampett cartoo-oon!"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From back in the halcyon days when Portland still existed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drcobol2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hilarious!  This happens on the east coast, too.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Salem is the capital of Oregon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: I live and work in Portland, the only habitable city in the entire state.

A smoldering crater is habitable?

/heh, my brother is going to Portland for a conference.  Won't he be surprised that there's nothing there because the BLM Antifa Hippies destroyed it!


It obviously won't be destroyed, but it's a little depressing seeing so many buildings boarded up.

I usually stay at a Marriott that is downtown, and during my last two visits, half of the lobby windows were boarded up.  Ugh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Salem is the capital of Oregon.


"And the capital of Nebraska is Lincoln!"

Big Jim Slade!
Youtube xQ96dy93mP0
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my home village there used to be two things to do on Saturday Night. Drive to the Irving Station and 1) watch people gas up before leaving town and 2) leave town.

No Irving Station now, but there are several restaurants, including a Chinese restaurant which makes seriously over-cooked working class Canadianized Chinese.

People complain about immigants but without them nobody would run a decent restaurant or do any real useful work.

When the immigrants go native and become as lazy, useless, incompetent and stupid as the nativists you know one thing is needful.

We need new immigrants.

Although some people prefer to leave town. There are gas stations on the way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To apply my knowledge:

A list of popular things to do in Portand:  leave town. At least your fellow Portlanders think so.

Also applicable to the other Portland in Maine.

Fun fact:  They flipped a coin to choose the name of Portland, Oregon. The alternative was Boston.

The world doesn't need any more Bostons. It has at least two already.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: SurelyShirley: Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.

Seattle seems to be stuck in the old ways. Portland is beyond cars.

I live in the Seattle area, and Portland is way more fun....and it's definitely better for bachelor parties.

/Seattle basically has a stick up its ass.


Have you ever considered moving there?

/sorry, Portland.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Salem is the capital of Oregon.


I think what they're saying is that to anybody east of say, Boise, it's all one amorphous mess and just apply all the stereotypes to one place and  call it 'Portland'.  They get confused if they have to juggle more than one place name.  It's like those English newspaper items that mention "Springfield, in America"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blondambition: The_Sponge: SurelyShirley: Opacity: As far as I can tell it's 100% accurate because it never mentions Seattle, also known as Portland's more successful neighbor with better cars in the driveway.

Seattle seems to be stuck in the old ways. Portland is beyond cars.

I live in the Seattle area, and Portland is way more fun....and it's definitely better for bachelor parties.

/Seattle basically has a stick up its ass.

Have you ever considered moving there?

/sorry, Portland.


Heh.

Not really...I just like going down there for quick visits.

/Especially around my birthday.
//Have a steak and cigar at El Gaucho.
 
