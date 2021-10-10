 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Vikings wreak havoc in a Scottish town. This is not a repeat from 800 CE   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, church yard, low bridges, route, boat, loads of people  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A departure from the Vikings' usual approach, which is to wreak havoc on their own fans.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't ever turn your back on those Scandinavians for a second. Even if it takes them a millennia, they will wait patiently to attack you again.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than game of thrones
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Usually it's James May wreaking havoc due to driving around with mast raised.

/  Not a euphemism.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a pretty apologetic viking.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 But can they catch up to the Packers?
 
shamen123
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kirkcudbright! The thing I like best is this place  is pronounced " Kur coo Bree "
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: You can't ever turn your back on those Scandinavians for a second. Even if it takes them a millennia, they will wait patiently to attack you again.


Yeah, but what if we like being ravished by Vikings?  Have you ever seen the Swedish beach volleyball teams?  Rawr
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SP Energy Networks said one customer had suffered a power cut as a result of the incident.

:-/
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vikings coming back, still on their bullshiat.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They certainly did a number on Detroit today.
 
chawco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 425x615]


What the hellnis that crap???  Odin has one eye dammit!!

He plucked the other out to drink from the well of knowledge.

Odin ventured to Mimrir's Well - which is surely none other than the Wll of Urd- amongst the roots of the world-tree Yggasdrl. There dwelt Mimir, a shadowy being whose knowledge of all things was practically unparalleled among the inhabitants of the cosmos. He achieved this status largely by taking his water from the well, whose waters impart this cosmic knowledge.

When Odin arrived, he asked Mimir for a drink from the water. The well's guardian, knowing the value of such a draught, refused unless the seeker offered an eye in return. Odin - whether straightaway or after anguished deliberation, we can only wonder - gouged out one of his eyes and dropped it into the well. Having made the necessary sacrifice, Mimir dipped his horn into the well and offered the now-one-eyed god a drink.

Now THAT'S some.good mythology.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did they have anything to do with the Lebanese power outage?
 
