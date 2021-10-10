 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Florida sheriff office looking to return misplaced goods to rightful owner. Some cop math involved   (wcvb.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Property, English-language films, lost property, Titusville, Florida, 2008 singles, Coroner, Viera, Florida, United States  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 2:26 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I read the article and you know what? I don't think they intend to return it at all.
 
Valter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suspect we can find an owner sooner or later.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$162/oz? That's actually kinda low for the black market.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police and thieves in the street

Oh Yeah

Fighting the nation with their guns and ammunition
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cops seldom do funny well.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
S09E08 - The Police Raffle Motorboat Giveaway
Youtube YJKHw_CNYP4
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, medical marijuana is legal in Florida, so if you were operating a legit marijuana grow operation, and you think this was stolen from you, you could show up and insist the Sheriff returns it.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Jokes on them, medical marijuana is legal in Florida, so if you were operating a legit marijuana grow operation, and you think this was stolen from you, you could show up and insist the Sheriff returns it.


Yeah... about that... there's probably some part of the statute about securing the product and since it was stolen it obviously wasn't secure enough, right? It's not getting returned and they only want to know who it belongs to, legit or otherwise, to fark with them for not following some part of the statute.
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: $162/oz? That's actually kinda low for the black market.


Yeah, $162/oz is not high grade. From what I've heard.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MilkusManus: The Sophian Church: $162/oz? That's actually kinda low for the black market.

Yeah, $162/oz is not high grade. From what I've heard.


My idiot younger brother still smokes.  Hell, he moved to Colorado just so he could and not get busted again.

$162/oz?  Quote: "Hell nah.  Would rather go without."
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: $162/oz? That's actually kinda low for the black market.


Really? Where do you live?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJKHw_CN​YP4]


My first thought! Lol!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: The Sophian Church: $162/oz? That's actually kinda low for the black market.

Really? Where do you live?


There was an otherwise forgettable movie in the 1980s that contained the lines:

TV: "with a street value of $162/oz"
Dealer 1: "Street value?  What street is that?"
Dealer 2: "Easy street"

Even if the stuff is legal in Florida, I'm sure if you came by and claimed it some Fed (FBI, US marshal, etc) would get off his ass and bust you.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He put his thumb on the scale, undoubtedly. It's probably only 470 lbs.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently the cops can't resell that seedy dirt weed.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.