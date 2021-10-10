 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   LebanON   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Followup, State, state electricity provider, lack of fuel, statement, outage, lack of a nationwide power grid  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 2:36 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet the...Seuss did this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The energy ministry says the central bank has granted it $100m (£73m) of credit to buy fuel and keep its power stations operating.

They pressed a button on a keyboard and *poof* magic money!!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The stars had to look amazing
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone know if it was a black start? If so, that's a damn impressive turnaround.

I'm assuming the diesel was the catalyst to get things rolling, so it wasn't a true black start, but I can't eliminate the possibility of an international line giving them a boost.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally, they can see their cuisine again!
 
lurkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ohhh, I get it.
Like the Slowhand Claptoff funeral?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texas seen saying "24 hours? Those are rookie numbers!"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FUX is editing the shiat out of this game
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hey wrong thred

/how U doin'
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.