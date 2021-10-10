 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "You are illegally parked on private property. You have twenty seconds to move your vehicle" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Robot, Robotics, Police, Facial recognition system, Patrol, Sociology, streets of Singapore, robot policemen  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 12:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dead or alive you're going with it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singapore has often been described as "Disneyland run by Nazis"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set them on fire, strike them with a hammer, throw them under a bus.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking forward to the dystopia. It seems so tidy.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many seconds do I have to move my cube?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Set them on fire, strike them with a hammer, throw them under a bus.


The people they hire to do those things (non-citizen immigrants) are being replaced by the robots.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if no one has read a single Ray Bradbury story!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: How many seconds do I have to move my cube?


*shakes fist*
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'antisocial' behaviour such as... gathering in large groups

O_o
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 'antisocial' behaviour such as... gathering in large groups

O_o


Small groups are ok.
Large groups are considered antisocial because they cause disruption and inconvenience to everyone else.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: ArcadianRefugee: 'antisocial' behaviour such as... gathering in large groups

O_o

Small groups are ok.
Large groups are considered antisocial because they cause disruption and inconvenience to everyone else.


I guess that sort of makes sense as long as you try not to think about it too hard.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also for your consideration:

giantfreakinrobot.comView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait until you automatically get a ticket for speeding on any road, anywhere, based on camera data and average speed from camera A to B to C etc. That's gonna make alot of people very unhappy.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was going to start this video at the "You have 20 seconds to comply" part, but watching this, I can totally see how this program may have been introduced to government officials in Singapore as a good idea.

You have 20 seconds to comply.
Youtube Hzlt7IbTp6M
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think they're on the right track with the name. Now if they could only get the telepathy chip working.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You there, I'd suggest you stop thinking about stealing that bike."
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Wait until you automatically get a ticket for speeding on any road, anywhere, based on camera data and average speed from camera A to B to C etc. That's gonna make alot of people very unhappy.


I figured that would have happened a long time ago with the advent of transponder tolling. Well for you to hit these two tolls within this time you had to be speeding.
 
hogans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just stay away from the Chopping Mall after closing, and you'll be fine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And if it sees you chewing gum it strips you naked and canes your ass in public.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Singapore has often been described as "Disneyland run by Nazis"


In the US cops just kill people.  Lots of Americans do.  Plus we have actual Nazis

I would trade 115,000 people shot every year for a dozen shot and a few robots.

I wouldn't even complain.
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Obligatory

[memecrunch.com image 800x432]


Do it, man. farkING DO IT.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/8601470​3
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hogans: [Fark user image 800x500]

Just stay away from the Chopping Mall after closing, and you'll be fine.


Why did I watch that movie?

Why do I remember that movie?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: FrancoFile: Singapore has often been described as "Disneyland run by Nazis"

In the US cops just kill people.  Lots of Americans do.  Plus we have actual Nazis

I would trade 115,000 people shot every year for a dozen shot and a few robots.

I wouldn't even complain.


Actually gun deaths in Singapore doubled between 2017 to 2019 from one to two

It's an outrage!
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it were here in the U.S., it would already be gone and stripped for parts!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Singapore has often been described as "Disneyland run by Nazis"


... So just Disneyland?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please accept our tracking cookies to access our reporting on dystopian overreach.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Wait until you automatically get a ticket for speeding on any road, anywhere, based on camera data and average speed from camera A to B to C etc. That's gonna make alot of people very unhappy.


Those people will have to drive the speed limit.  Not switching lanes every 30 seconds to get ahead will stop and traffic will get better resulting in less overall traffic and everyone getting to their destination faster..   but FREEDUMS TO SPEED
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Herr Flick's Revenge: ArcadianRefugee: 'antisocial' behaviour such as... gathering in large groups

O_o

Small groups are ok.
Large groups are considered antisocial because they cause disruption and inconvenience to everyone else.

I guess that sort of makes sense as long as you try not to think about it too hard.


Even in America, if you gather in a large enough group the police will show up.  They may not order you to disperse but they will do a bunch of things ti make you feel unwelcome.

I used to seriously suggest that we play the theme to Titanic loud and on repeat, in my tourist town, in places where crowds would gather and where that gathering would clog up parking areas and spill over into the road blocking traffic.  No one ever would give it a try though, so never got to figure out if it would work.  I figured it was non confrontational and irritating enough to have the desired effect without working.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.