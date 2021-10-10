 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Be honest and don't bullshiat them. How about that?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Interesting, Pornography, porn features, rough sex defence, murder of Sarah Everard, Violence against women, violent porn, sex education, porn culture  
posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 12:12 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No subby, we better tell them sex bad. If we don't tell them anything they'll never even know about it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like this.

"Look son, I know being a teenage sucks.  You're super stressed out.  But the important thing to know is that you wouldn't even be here suffering if I hadn't banged your mom.  So learn from me before you create another miserable teenager."

Tada
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Timmy, when a man, a woman, another man, a midget and a greyhound love each other very much....
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we have to tell them the realities of body dysmorphia.  Not every woman looks like a blow up doll, and not every guy's junk is long enough to tie into three or four knots.


/Can only tie 2 knots :(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can you talk to students about sex if you can't talk to them about Christmas?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are people just now noticing that there's porn all over the place?!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Start with the hot lesbians making out videos."
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about not wait until they are teens?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, Tommy, when a stepbrother and stepsister like each other very much, and the stepsister gets stuck in the clothes dryer...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Start with the hot lesbians making out videos."


"...then go to the bowling alley and have a reality check."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Not every woman looks like a blow up doll...


Personally, I have never met any woman who looks even remotely like a blow-up doll.  I would honestly be terrified if I ever encountered a real human being who looked like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and not every guy's junk is long enough to tie into three or four knots.

/Can only tie 2 knots :(

Username appears to check out
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special | Sex Education | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube FapVivhvRVo

/NSFW
//also, they nearly cut off the punchline at the end
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Like this.

"Look son, I know being a teenage sucks.  You're super stressed out.  But the important thing to know is that you wouldn't even be here suffering if I hadn't banged your mom.  So learn from me before you create another miserable teenager."

Tada


This.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we talk to teens about sex in a world of porn?

Well first off, if you're waiting until they're teens you've already made your first mistake. The "talk" is actually a series of talks that should start when they're 5 or 6 with the basics, like "boys have a penis and girls have a vagina", and should progress every 3-4 years from there.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told to stop talking to teens about sex.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I've been told to stop talking to teens about sex.


By a judge.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teens?  I started talking to my kids about sex and the appropriate subjects as they grew up, starting with inappropriate behavior and touching, and who to go to, when they were 5.  As they asked questions since then, I answered honestly and at their level.

It's my job to educate my children about sex, consent, and p-rn.  I am happier knowing that they have been able to ask questions about that rather than being afraid.

The people who are campaigning against 70% of the internet are foolish.   They are removing tools that show that this behavior is okay and that one is toxic.  Oddly enough.

/parent.
//real sex ed
///abstinence only doesn't work.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: How do we talk to teens about sex in a world of porn?

Well first off, if you're waiting until they're teens you've already made your first mistake. The "talk" is actually a series of talks that should start when they're 5 or 6 with the basics, like "boys have a penis and girls have a vagina", and should progress every 3-4 years from there.


Oh shiat, here come the TRAs...
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute...  WTF is the whole point of the internet if I have to talk to my teens about sex?  IT"S ON THE INTERNET!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's that woman who made the website/curriculum to combat the false education of porn. Maybe let's use that? But no, because we have to teach teens that sex is bad and shameful because Trickle Down Jesus.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: 8 inches: Not every woman looks like a blow up doll...

Personally, I have never met any woman who looks even remotely like a blow-up doll.  I would honestly be terrified if I ever encountered a real human being who looked like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish kids were as mature and 'adult' about sex like they are on "Sex Education" (on Netflix)

It's a fantastic show but as a middle aged man, I find it hard to believe kids are THAT progressive these days.
 
meathome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: Timmy, when a man, a woman, another man, a midget and a greyhound love each other very much....


Dad?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rule 34
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody has a god damn clue what to do.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Are people just now noticing that there's porn all over the place?!


No, this is an anti-porn screed. Apparently at some point the religious right realized if they claimed porn was inherently harmful to women, they could pretend to be feminist, and therefore not just religious whack jobs. You'll notice none of these people have actual evidence of their claims in a peer-reviewed study. There's a reason for that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it very important to let them know the women in porn don't actually LIKE any of that stuff that's done to them and they're only doing it because they get paid.

This is especially important to get across to young girls who may be pressured into doing things because they think it's normal for them to be treated like c*mdumpsters.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every now and then I think about an article
I read several years ago written by a woman who grew up in France. Her parents were open and frank when discussing sex with the children. And they kept a bowl of condoms available for when the kids were late teens and went out to party with their friends. Completely opposite of how many parents handle it here.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Are people just now noticing that there's porn all over the place?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: gameshowhost: "Start with the hot lesbians making out videos."

"...then go to the bowling alley and have a reality check."


Can't have a reality check if you stick to fictional porn your entire life

Fark user imageView Full Size


/*muttering to self*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A few years ago in California we voted to require porn studios to use condoms. This was significant because the main epicenter of the straight porn industry is the San Fernando valley. The main epicenter of the gay porn industry is right here in America's Finest City™ San Diego. The idea was that so many American teenagers learn about sex  through internet porn the industry has an obligation to portray it responsibly.

I prefer both straight and gay porn from the Czech Republic though.
 
