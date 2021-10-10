 Skip to content
(Metro) Now is the time to start playing Christmas movies and watching Christmas specials
42
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah....I'm not going to be doing that.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Tennessee...

scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


static.xx.fbcdn.net It's beginning to look a lot like... static.xx.fbcdn.net
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The TRUE "War on Christmas" -- when you're shoving tinsel up your ass to the tune of "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing" before the smoke clears from the 4th of July fireworks you're devaluing the day more than any Sharia Atheist, plus Jesus is going to get so fat from all the birthday cake He'll need a Holy Hoverround.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.


Yup, you might think he's holding a bible, you'd be wrong.  It's Coke.

history.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sharia Atheist


Oh I'm stealing that.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: 8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.

Yup, you might think he's holding a bible, you'd be wrong.  It's Coke.

[history.com image 850x850]


That version was created by Pepsi.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you wanna get some shopping done early, I can't blame you.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Derp, accidentally hit add comment.  I was gonna say that the celebrating (decorations, movies, etc) should start after Thanksgiving.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stores had all their Christmas crap up weeks ago because they want to make up for lost Covid revenue as quickly as possible.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallmark's schedule of new Christmas movies:
https://www.bhg.com/christmas/plannin​g​/hallmark-christmas-movies/
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get things started for the kiddos on Nov. 1 when Halloween is over with. I have a process.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Christmas decorations go up AFTER Thanksgiving leftovers clear the 'fridge, not BEFORE you steal your kid's Halloween candy while they're sleeping. We are a civilized people, not savages.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know how long it's been this way in America, but Thanksgiving to New Year is plenty of time to be festive, spend too much money, and eat too much.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Even Fred Rogers hates you, subby.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: The stores had all their Christmas crap up weeks ago because they want to make up for lost Covid revenue as quickly as possible.


Really? I wouldn't know, because I don't go to stores during pandemics.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about this: if you wanna put up Xmas decorations in your house now, go for it. Also watch all the Xmas movies you want. If you don't want to do that, then don't. Nobody is farking forcing you either way.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Worst time of the year.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2021 wasn't a good year (still better than 2020 though for the simple fact that we no longer have a psychotic orange toddler as President), so the sooner we can get Christmas rolling, the better.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.


Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer was created by the marketing department of Montgomery Ward.

How do you explain to children what a Montgomery Ward once was?

How do you explain to today's children Montgomery Ward, Sears and Kmart were once places people by the thousands used to eagerly shop?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This article was written by Grinches sponsored from a grant by Scrooge LLC.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not even Samhain yet.
Fark off.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Considering my "Christmas" movies are Lethal Weapon, Die Hard, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, I'm good.
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: The stores had all their Christmas crap up weeks ago because they want to make up for lost Covid revenue as quickly as possible.


Not gonna fall for that ploy. I know less young people every year that Christmas just becomes silly. Besides, whatever I might have been spending on Christmas I spent stocking up on toilet paper and canned goods.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: How do you explain to children what a Montgomery Ward once was?

How do you explain to today's children Montgomery Ward, Sears and Kmart were once places people by the thousands used to eagerly shop?


It's like Amazon.com, but instead of them delivering to you, you had to go their warehouse to pick it up.
 
parasol
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: If you wanna get some shopping done early, I can't blame you.


I shop all year long.

If I hear a loved one wish for something or see something they'd love in, say, March, I'll buy it and put it away.


I WILL have a blessed, reflective Autumn and the abandon of Halloween without pressure to stretch Christmas into an 8 week challenge of forced joy and weaponized marketing, tyvm.

We have seasons ONE at a TIME. Stop stealing Autumn and stretch Christmas into February instead.
Three Kings day doesn't get enough attention.
Let Amazon start a sales campaign around that and leave October the hell alone.
 
phenn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No, it isn't.

Now is the time to rewatch The Craft, The Witches of Eastwick, Maleficent and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The fark outta here with that Christmas movie shiat.
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

parasol: Hoban Washburne: If you wanna get some shopping done early, I can't blame you.

I shop all year long.

If I hear a loved one wish for something or see something they'd love in, say, March, I'll buy it and put it away.


I WILL have a blessed, reflective Autumn and the abandon of Halloween without pressure to stretch Christmas into an 8 week challenge of forced joy and weaponized marketing, tyvm.

We have seasons ONE at a TIME. Stop stealing Autumn and stretch Christmas into February instead.
Three Kings day doesn't get enough attention.
Let Amazon start a sales campaign around that and leave October the hell alone.


Parasol. I was just thinking of you.

You seem nice.
 
henryhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mofa: Hallmark's schedule of new Christmas movies:
https://www.bhg.com/christmas/planning​/hallmark-christmas-movies/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Considering my "Christmas" movies are Lethal Weapon, Die Hard, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, I'm good.


All that Shane Black and no Iron Man 3? For shame...
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: Hallmark's schedule of new Christmas movies:
https://www.bhg.com/christmas/planning​/hallmark-christmas-movies/

Boyfriends of Christmas Past


Are we sure Hallmark didn't accidentally make a porno?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: 8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.

Yup, you might think he's holding a bible, you'd be wrong.  It's Coke.

[history.com image 850x850]


There are things about the history of Saint Nicholas that they don't want you to know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: 8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer was created by the marketing department of Montgomery Ward.

How do you explain to children what a Montgomery Ward once was?

How do you explain to today's children Montgomery Ward, Sears and Kmart were once places people by the thousands used to eagerly shop?


I guess you can describe them as Walmarts without the groceries

iron de havilland: 8 inches: Interesting fact/urban legend:

Did you know that the reason why Santa Claus wears clothes that are red and white is that the modern day version of his appearance was created by the Coca-Cola marketing department?

Discuss.

Yup, you might think he's holding a bible, you'd be wrong.  It's Coke.

[history.com image 850x850]


He doesn't look very jolly.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah yes.  Christmas.  When Christians everywhere show how much they believe in the Bible by competing with each other in often violent mobs to obtain material shiat.
 
parasol
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: parasol: Hoban Washburne: If you wanna get some shopping done early, I can't blame you.

I shop all year long.

If I hear a loved one wish for something or see something they'd love in, say, March, I'll buy it and put it away.


I WILL have a blessed, reflective Autumn and the abandon of Halloween without pressure to stretch Christmas into an 8 week challenge of forced joy and weaponized marketing, tyvm.

We have seasons ONE at a TIME. Stop stealing Autumn and stretch Christmas into February instead.
Three Kings day doesn't get enough attention.
Let Amazon start a sales campaign around that and leave October the hell alone.

Parasol. I was just thinking of you.

You seem nice.


I like your new user name whoever you used to be, sweet talker.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Herr Flick's Revenge: Considering my "Christmas" movies are Lethal Weapon, Die Hard, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, I'm good.

All that Shane Black and no Iron Man 3? For shame...


Uhh, I guess I could add Predator to the list
Not into Iron Man.
 
woodjf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Mugato: The stores had all their Christmas crap up weeks ago because they want to make up for lost Covid revenue as quickly as possible.

Really? I wouldn't know, because I don't go to stores during pandemics.


That could be why revenue was down?
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

parasol: Valter: parasol: Hoban Washburne: If you wanna get some shopping done early, I can't blame you.

I shop all year long.

If I hear a loved one wish for something or see something they'd love in, say, March, I'll buy it and put it away.


I WILL have a blessed, reflective Autumn and the abandon of Halloween without pressure to stretch Christmas into an 8 week challenge of forced joy and weaponized marketing, tyvm.

We have seasons ONE at a TIME. Stop stealing Autumn and stretch Christmas into February instead.
Three Kings day doesn't get enough attention.
Let Amazon start a sales campaign around that and leave October the hell alone.

Parasol. I was just thinking of you.

You seem nice.

I like your new user name whoever you used to be, sweet talker.


Oh gosh, I like you a lot.
 
