(CNN)   How is your state handling Covid? Here's an interactive map to determine if you're screwed or not   (cnn.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, no deaths in Florida last week? Great job guys.

I don't really care about "all time" numbers. Doesn't really matter what happened 1.5 years ago.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We are all pretty farked if the chart has to be binned at a rate of 32:100K.

Last year public health officials said it would be considered controlled if rates held below 20:100K
 
kukukupo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had not thought about covid once in the last month in a half or so until I had to go into a store yesterday and they required masks.  I don't carry one around anymore, so I had to leave and shop elsewhere.

/That means I'll probably get it tomorrow or something
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My state, Arkansas is failing at -36 and I am pleasantly surprised.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: Wow, no deaths in Florida last week? Great job guys.

I don't really care about "all time" numbers. Doesn't really matter what happened 1.5 years ago.


DeathSantis cooks the books until they char. Florida is the 9th worst in the USA for deaths per Capita - and that's with him doing everything possible to cover-up deaths (for example: are you a snowbird that died from Covid in Florida? Doesn't count- you live in another State).
 
Alien Robot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So red states are pretty safe (Wyoming, Montana)
While blue states are dangerous (New York, California).

Got it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

