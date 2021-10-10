 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Remember those photos from the Soviet Union during the '70s with five items on a store shelf in an otherwise empty building? Welcome to 2021 New York City   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Walgreens and Duane Reade, same company, newspaper (though I wish Walgreens didn't buy Duane Reade).
 
KCinPA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Supply chain issues? I thought it was due to shoplifting being encouraged in big cities!
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this doesn't improve next year, the Republicans will win the house. The American public has the memory of ... um. You know.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pay people a living wage and you won't have a manpower shortage.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's gotten so bad that Yakov Smirnoff is moving back to Russia! What a country!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


someone forgot 2020
 
amb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
While I agree there is a supply chain problem, half the pictures of empty shelves all had sales tags on them, and the areas with more products did not. One thing they showed was toilet paper and paper towels. I thought most of those products are still domestically produced, so cargo ships waiting to offload are not the problem there. They could have found better examples. Around here, the toy aisles have lots of bare shelves, especially I have noticed that Lego is hard hit.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you defund the police, libs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never fear, even in massive shortages, some items will always be available - as this picture from the pandemic start shows:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Economic authoritarianism == political authoritarianism.

The Soviet Union wasn't a fearsome, dark opposite.  It was a mirror.  Our governments hated & feared each other because they were doing the exact same thing in different ways.  And now we see the truth.

The Invisible Hand - the reason you don't didn't used to have to order your groceries ahead of time but what you wanted was just waiting for you at the store already - is one of the few beneficial side effects of capitalism.  And now we see that even it breaks down under the extremes of wealth and income inequality, monopolization, and megacorporations too big to fail vampirizing the treasury in multiple different ways.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHAT SOCIALISM LOOKS LIKE CAPITALISM WOULD NEVER ALLOW THIS!
*puts finger to ear* what's that? This is where?
......
.........
*Smokebomb*
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

amb: While I agree there is a supply chain problem, half the pictures of empty shelves all had sales tags on them, and the areas with more products did not. One thing they showed was toilet paper and paper towels. I thought most of those products are still domestically produced, so cargo ships waiting to offload are not the problem there. They could have found better examples. Around here, the toy aisles have lots of bare shelves, especially I have noticed that Lego is hard hit.


SHHHHH!

Reality isn't allowed to get in the way of pushing some "idea".
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Relief will come.  Just. In. Time.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lets go Brandon
 
thepeterd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's Brexit for you.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

amb: While I agree there is a supply chain problem, half the pictures of empty shelves all had sales tags on them, and the areas with more products did not. One thing they showed was toilet paper and paper towels. I thought most of those products are still domestically produced, so cargo ships waiting to offload are not the problem there. They could have found better examples. Around here, the toy aisles have lots of bare shelves, especially I have noticed that Lego is hard hit.


Honestly this looks like a story where they went in and took pictures of the 2 shelves that had some bare spots. Don't get me wrong there are definitely supply chain issues but so far it's not really been problematic at all, at least in my area. In some areas you might only have a handful of choices because others are sold out but I've never been unable to get something I needed or even wanted. Worst case scenario so far is something I might have needed to hit a second store to get or come back a day later. The items that seem to get hit the most also seem to be "stockpile" items that don't go bad and you can buy in bulk which lend to panic buying and even those really aren't even hard to find unless you are looking for something super specific like a particular brand and type or whatever.

The story for me reads more of a writer that is looking for clicks and is targeting the worst case scenario's and attempting to sell them as the standard. It's shiat like this that leads to panic buying because people are idiots and get scared easily.

What's that? a gas pipeline shut down?better go full up every container I can find with gasoline before they run out of gas...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
UMMM. If I'm not mistaken, if we do run out of nearly everything won't the government send an orange primate to toss us some paper towels? No worries.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Never fear, even in massive shortages, some items will always be available - as this picture from the pandemic start shows:
[Fark user image 850x425]


I remember seeing something like that, but I didn't even get mad. My wife and I were living off of sausages, veggie patties, frozen vegetables (but sometimes someone would fark up and not buy some fresh veg - I'll take that thx) and Spam in the first couple of weeks of quarantines, and we were OK while the supply chain was getting fixed. We rent a house not big enough for a garage freezer to keep meats in, but all we cared about was a stocked fridge, which there was.

And it turned out that the 'too big' bag of rice that I bought just before lockdowns was not 'too big' after all.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Pay people a living wage and you won't have a manpower shortage.


According to the article it's because of constraints, which include social distancing and mandatory quarantines, that have limited the number and ability of port workers to do their jobs. To my knowledge working at those ports is a union gig, I highly doubt they're being underpaid.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic. Supply chains are still farked. There was a month we couldn't get zoloft. Sulfasalazine and dicloxacillin have all but disappeared. Heck, it's hard just finding ferrous gluconate.
 
