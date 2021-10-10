 Skip to content
 
(WGNTV Chicago)   You are free to move about the airport. The country? Not so much right now   (wgntv.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doesn't take much to upset SW's schedule since the lane they fly in to Chicago is almost immediately scheduled to fly out
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We also heard inside that Southwest has had a walkout due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,"

Yeah, no they didn't.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Walking off the job to oppose a covid vaccine? That alone should bar you from working anywhere else, again
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of "one customer said..." and "someone heard that..."

What the fark happened to journalism?  Get a reporter, go up to a farking Southwest employee, and ask them what's happening.  If it's a strike, they're probably happy to share that so it gets more notice.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We also heard inside that Southwest has had a walkout due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,"

But not due to the rash of freakouts and violence precipitated by the mask avoidant?
/????
 
August11
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"When I got to the line they rescheduled me on a flight tonight at 9, but that one was just cancelled too," flyer Wendie Kaminski said.

We are ready, giant meteor.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Flew out that night on different airline. Boarding was delayed an hour and we were on the tarmac for an hour. The airport was just crazy full. No terminal parking and the econ lots were stuffed. There was some lightning in the area and light rain.
 
Kuta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I flew Southwest into at Dallas (Love) field late Friday night and we were on the tarmac for 40 minutes before getting to our gate.  Baggage claim was also a mess.  They had one flight on two carousels.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Walking off the job to oppose a covid vaccine? That alone should bar you from working anywhere else, again


Union!
 
