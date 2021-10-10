 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The most memorable bit of trouble you got into as a kid   (fark.com) divider line
12
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

49 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 9:00 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was an angel until I reached legal age.

The earliest memories I have of getting in trouble is after I learned to crawl and realized how easy it was to open cabinets.

My mom  told me if it was quiet for longer than 5 minutes she would run and open the cabinet under the sink and I'd be stuffing my Comet covered fingers down my mouth hole.

I don't remember being in trouble for that, but when I ripped the labels off the canned food there was yelling.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was 18, Smashing Pumpkins were brand new. I was hanging out with 3 of my friends one Friday night, and we went for a walk, looking for trouble. Down the street was a boutique, which had a 50 lb. pumpkin on the stoop. The four of us got to stomping it and kicking its corpse into the street.
Soon after, we saw sheriff's deputies down the way, so we booked it back to our friend's house. The three of them stopped, complying at gunpoint to the deputy's demands. I hopped my buddy's fence and hid in his backyard, watching the cops look for me, and listening to my friends rat me out.
After the cops left, I emerged, cussing them out. We went to the store, and they bought me whatever I wanted, knowing I was catching an ass whooping when I got home.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barry McCockner: When I was 18, Smashing Pumpkins were brand new. I was hanging out with 3 of my friends one Friday night, and we went for a walk, looking for trouble. Down the street was a boutique, which had a 50 lb. pumpkin on the stoop. The four of us got to stomping it and kicking its corpse into the street.
Soon after, we saw sheriff's deputies down the way, so we booked it back to our friend's house. The three of them stopped, complying at gunpoint to the deputy's demands. I hopped my buddy's fence and hid in his backyard, watching the cops look for me, and listening to my friends rat me out.
After the cops left, I emerged, cussing them out. We went to the store, and they bought me whatever I wanted, knowing I was catching an ass whooping when I got home.


You're an Anti-Gourdite.
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend's parents were out of town and he and his buddies decided to have a party.  They went to the nearby construction site and took all of the wood horses with flashers on them.  This was there cunning plan for party decorations.

Someone brought LSD to the party and nearly everyone was tripping when the police showed up at the door.  They were going to charge my friend with theft of public property.  They were threatening to take us all in.  Then appeared a white night: the police chief's son was at our party!  He spoke to the police, who then went away with a promise that we would return the flashing horses.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most involve my brother getting hurt. Probably the best one was the time he saw me practicing hitting near the picnic table, and just to be him he decided to sit right in the backswing zone. Told him, in front of my parents, that I was going to and he refused. So I took a swing and sure enough his jaw was dislocated. Mom yelled, dad said I gave the warning.

\he went to the ER 17 times before he was 18
\\mostly for things he did to himself, like sticking his foot in the spokes of a tricyle or trying to go down the hill on a big wheel with a friend or falling off a dresser and cracking his forehead open right below the hairline or...
\\\he disowned us...can't wait for his son to get his license in 7 months so we can see the nephews & niece again
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a juvenile delinquent and a pyromaniac.  Got locked up for setting a fire.  Good times.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early 80s, my grandad would occasionally give me the keys to his old Ford, a wad of cash, and send me into town for cigarettes and a case of beer. As one does with any kid hanging around the house with nothing to do. Town was more a scattering of houses gathered in a loose collection than any sort of municipality, but it had a gas station and a small market. Pop would call ahead to let them know I was coming, and they would have his smokes and brew waiting at the counter. I'd pay, then scoot back home.

One particular trip, being the grown up man that I was, I decided to have a smoke for myself on the drive back. I'm feeling like a big man with my arm hanging out the window and a lit Marlboro when the lights and sirens come up behind and the sheriff pulls me over.

"You Joe's boy?"
"Yes Sir."
"That your beer?
"No Sir. Grandad's."
"How old are you, son?"
"Nine."

He smacked the top of the cab roof a couple of times and said "Put your seat belt on."

And that was that. I don't know how many laws were broken, but apparently not enough to bother with since no one was being hurt. And he knew my parents. I still got switched that evening though, because the son of a biatch called my mom and told her he caught me smoking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got hailed into the principal's office for fighting.
My dad got hauled in, too.

Had to explain how 4 larger guys said I picked a fight with them (I did not) and put them in the ER (ok, I did did do that)

My dad's only question was how I got a black eye.

I explained, the older boys were lying, they picked the fight, and I gave them the first punch and took the black eye to prove it.

My dad told the principal he knew I was telling the truth. And if he didn't believe him, he was a sad little man.

I didn't get suspended.
Dad ran for school board with a buddy and they both won. Then sat at opposite ends of the table at meetings pretending to argue and blowing cigar smoke at each other.

I did not get picked on again, but did end up banging one of the bully's girlfriends.

The 70s were different than today.

Epilogue:
3 of those kids are dead, one's in prison.

I blame their patents.

Sad little men, I guess.

But hey, enjoy your Sunday
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I blame their patents.



wow. what did they invent?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing I would post on the internet.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice try, mom.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Snuck a girl in my room on a Sunday night. Parents were more upset with the when than the what. I can still hear my dad yelling, "for God's sake Brian, it's Easter!"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.