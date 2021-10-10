 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   And he was only 20 years away from retirement   (thehill.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Police, Georgia police officer, Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, early Saturday morning, law enforcement, blue alert, Law enforcement agency, 6-month-old baby  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My takeaway from this story is that 'blue alert'  means 'someone on the loose after assaulting a cop' and not a 'lost wandering officer that needs to be returned home'

/the death of any human at the hands of another human is regrettable
//yes even cops
///the more you know 🌈
///the third slashie says: Black Lives Matter
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have I simply watched too much television or does this seem like a situation where some other cop shot this guy and the 'blue alert' is in effect to take out the one person who could actually corroborate that the dead cop was trying to clean up some bit of police corruption?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I need to see his prior history, his school records and shiat. I mean, there's no mention of what happened before he got shot. Just sayin,' lots of missing details.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.

Sorry, I was busy watching Squid Game.  My bad.
- God
 
QFarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do part-timers get a pension?  Does the widow get to collect said pension forever?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gee, I need to see his prior history, his school records and shiat. I mean, there's no mention of what happened before he got shot. Just sayin,' lots of missing details.


Clearly there's more to this story than what's being reported.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you allowed to moonlight as a cop if you already have a full-time gig as a cop?

And he was on the drug task force? How suspicious of him.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Other than that, how was your first day?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am familiar with Alamo, Georgia. It's literally a one traffic light town. The PD office is at that intersection.

Also, Harrison, who had worked in law enforcement since 2018, was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in Eastman, Ga.

Since they have a suspect named, maybe they had previous interactions?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He wasn't even old enough to be too old for this shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only reason police use dogs is because they don't want to bite black people themselves.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MENDOZAAAAA!
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And castles made of sand fall in the sea, eventually.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, I'm no fan of cops, but that's awfully young. He might have been too green to yet be jaded and/or corrupt. Maybe not, but that sucks.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.