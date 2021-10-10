 Skip to content
 
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
ichef.bbci.co.uk
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We need a bigger boat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tuna fish vaginas smell like human beings, boys..  Don't forget that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Goddamit Earl, you forgot the dynamite again.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When I grow up I want to be
One of the harvesters of the sea
I think before my days are done
I want to be a fisherman
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Are you sure fishing off the coast of Fukushima is a good idea?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Loch Ness Monster has got to be in there somewhere. Anybody want to dive in and check?
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love you man
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brokeback Iceberg
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"OK. So, thanks to you two, we'll take shifts holding the umbrella."
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I forget, which is the appropriate terminology? Cement overshoes or concrete galoshes?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guy on Left Side: If you shopped some hands on either side of that, it would be a funny goatsecx pic.
Guy on Right Side: You are banned, n00b.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The sky looked just like this the first time I did your Mom's
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stanley! Will you please stop singing Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald !
 
