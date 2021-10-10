 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   911 what's your emergency? I HAVE TO PEEEEEE   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
9
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Keep an empty soda bottle in the car.

This is like basic level car survival stuff.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"...And how are the police going to help you urinate?"

There's a decent chance you'll wet yourself when they pull their guns on you for no reason.
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When you gotta go you gotta go.

But I wouldn't call 911 for that.

Is there much you would go for?

I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)
Youtube Y380bkHlye8
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you have to urinate, and actually can't for some reason, that actually would be a good reason to call 911, if there's no one available to take you to the emergency room. A burst bladder would be an ugly, painful way to die.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: "...And how are the police going to help you urinate?"

There's a decent chance you'll wet yourself when they pull their guns on you for no reason.


He didn't say he was unable to pee.

He just couldn't reach the potty.

Your scenario is better for someone with constipation.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Keep an empty soda bottle in the car.

This is like basic level car survival stuff.


It's also excellent life experience for if you ever work in an Amazon warehouse.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, he should have just got out of the car and began urinating. Then the police would probably respond then.

Once, as a passenger on a trip down to Miami, I was stuck in traffic with a full bladder. I held, I waited, held some more but at some point we just weren't moving.

I couldn't take it anymore and leaped out of the car, ran over to a large set of bushes near the fence, got behind there and let it out. Ahhhhhhh

I could hear audible laughs from motorists on the road the entire time.

/You can't always just whip it out even if there was a bottle in the car
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
