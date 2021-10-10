 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Fire sale at Mass. auto auction   (whdh.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Automobile, dozen cars, 2000s music groups, SKY7 HD, remaining cars, Sunbeam Television, Copyright, breaking news story  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought they smelled bad on the outside....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: And you thought they smelled bad on the outside....


At least they'll keep you warm.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reliably informed on this very site that gasoline cars never catch fire. Fake news. Sad.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.