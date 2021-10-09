 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Antarctica laughs at your puny global warming (cnn.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Entropy
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The last six months is also the darkest period at the South Pole, which is where the name polar darkness (also called polar night) comes from. Here, the sun sets for the last time around the spring equinox, and does not rise again until near the autumn equinox six months later.

At the exact South Pole the sun sets once per year, and rises once per year.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The last six months is also the darkest period at the South Pole, which is where the name polar darkness (also called polar night) comes from. Here, the sun sets for the last time around the spring equinox, and does not rise again until near the autumn equinox six months later.

At the exact South Pole the sun sets once per year, and rises once per year.


Also, world's longest sunset.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are consequences of climate change that we are just learning about. I think the Earth is trying to regulate its self. I predict a cold winter in some parts of the United States. I don't know enough of the rest of the world to form an opinion.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm, global warming denying is a boring look subby
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Picklehead: There are consequences of climate change that we are just learning about. I think the Earth is trying to regulate its self. I predict a cold winter in some parts of the United States. I don't know enough of the rest of the world to form an opinion.


The earth isn't trying to regulate things anymore than a cup of coffee is trying to regulate itself.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You mean that changing climate may result in things happening that haven't happened before? The heck you say!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the two biggest ice sheet collapses on record hadn't also happened this summer, I wouldn't worry, dumbassmitter.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Picklehead: There are consequences of climate change that we are just learning about. I think the Earth is trying to regulate its self. I predict a cold winter in some parts of the United States. I don't know enough of the rest of the world to form an opinion.

The earth isn't trying to regulate things anymore than a cup of coffee is trying to regulate itself.


A cup of coffee does regulate itself. Didn't you ever notice how it gets cooler to match the ambient air temperature? What did you think that was all about, magic?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Come on, Northern Hemisphere! Are you going to let ANTARCTICA beat us in cold days? Let's get a huge snowpack and start reestablishing some glaciers up here, eh? Show those penguin humpers what we're made of!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: BafflerMeal: Picklehead: There are consequences of climate change that we are just learning about. I think the Earth is trying to regulate its self. I predict a cold winter in some parts of the United States. I don't know enough of the rest of the world to form an opinion.

The earth isn't trying to regulate things anymore than a cup of coffee is trying to regulate itself.

A cup of coffee does regulate itself. Didn't you ever notice how it gets cooler to match the ambient air temperature? What did you think that was all about, magic?


We it certainly isn't about anthopormorphism and intention.
 
