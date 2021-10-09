 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria News)   Star light, star bright, falling star is seen in flight. I wish it may, I wish it might, not hit me in the head tonight   (vicnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Sky, English-language films, 2005 singles, Night sky, Sun, Longtime Golden resident Ruth Hamilton, police officer, American films  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Oct 2021 at 2:25 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't read the comets!!

/there aren't any
//I tried to work it another way. Couldn't.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd check around the yard for Triffids, just to be sure.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Missed it by that much.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is space rock, man! I guarantee you've never tasted this before.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's worth a small fortune, so not all bad.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a continual disappointment that accidents like this don't result in super powers.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's getting Donny Darkoed
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Don't read the comets!!

/there aren't any
//I tried to work it another way. Couldn't.


I looked at the comets, Ray.
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Don't read the comets!!

/there aren't any
//I tried to work it another way. Couldn't.


Herm. How about...

Homeowner had this to say: ""I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn't figure out what the heck had happened," said Hamilton."
Meteor declined to comet.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's worth a small fortune, so not all bad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yessss!!! Just what I needed to kick start my meteor insurance policy racket ... I mean business.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thankfully it wasn't K-Tel space rock classics
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's worth a small fortune, so not all bad.


Not so fast there, chief...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She should sell it to the highest bidder. It's much better for the grandkids than just keeping it for the sake of coolness.

That rock could be worth millions!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.