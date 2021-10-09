 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   So the question becomes, is our resident Padre still drunk after celebrating Calgary's meaningless win last night? Whatever, we've got his back. Noise Factor/Saturday Night's Metal Hour is in about an hour at 11pm ET. Air Supply probably headlining   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Air Supply or Abba probably.

Sleeping off a drunk is a given
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anticipating...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha!! Thanks friends!!

You rock!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not durnk, you is.

*hic*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: I'm not durnk, you is.

*hic*


I take it you want me to redlight the thread you submitted, right?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I take it you want me to redlight the thread you submitted, right?


Yes please! Thanks so much!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a turbulent couple of days at Chez Rev.K.


But thanks for having my back, fans.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Bathia_Mapes: I take it you want me to redlight the thread you submitted, right?

Yes please! Thanks so much!!


You got it! :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You owe me a full Air Supply song...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update:

'Standing' by...
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a child of the '80's, I heard a new phrase today that I like very much: "The Turgid '80's."  For within those stonewashed jeans and ridiculously named colognes (Preferred Stock, really?) so we sit here listening to Janet Jackson, wondering why we aren't all a part of a rhythm nation.

But it's cool.

So now we sit here zipping up our combat boots, wondering how far our shoulder pads spread, dressed in black and ready to dance in unison, because it's time.

It's time for Noise Factor!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: You owe me a full Air Supply song...


Noted.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: As a child of the '80's, I heard a new phrase today that I like very much: "The Turgid '80's."  For within those stonewashed jeans and ridiculously named colognes (Preferred Stock, really?) so we sit here listening to Janet Jackson, wondering why we aren't all a part of a rhythm nation.

But it's cool.

So now we sit here zipping up our combat boots, wondering how far our shoulder pads spread, dressed in black and ready to dance in unison, because it's time.

It's time for Noise Factor!


WOOOO!! Thanks for being here, man!!
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, are we day-drinking again? This really is something special -- something we should all do throughout the planet. I call for world-wide mimosas for starters, and then beers & bacon for the rest of the day. Some Bloody Mary's for those who like a lunchtime kicker? Cool.

It's all chill here -- maybe some hard ciders in the afternoon, and a nice stout in the evening.

I dunno, what do I know about drinking? Pffft. :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: You owe me a full Air Supply song...


Actually, I absolutely owe you after submitting this thread.

I'm assuming it was you.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rev.K: WOOOO!! Thanks for being here, man!!


Always glad to be here, Padre. This week I didn't even need the alarm! I was primed, pumped & ready to go. Let's do this!  :)
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Calgary is going to be a dumpster fire in the west this year.

Expect the oilers to own your throbbing 5 hole

GO KNIGHTS GO
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jeezus christ damn -- you're not even messing around with this sh*t -- this is some long-form metal that is lost & forlorn in today's musical milieu, and it has been sorely missed.

This is like Tangerine Dream, but with f*cking teeth man -- teeth!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Calgary is going to be a dumpster fire in the west this year.

Expect the oilers to own your throbbing 5 hole

GO KNIGHTS GO


Thanks for stopping by, friend.

I do not think you're wrong.
 
