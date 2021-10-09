 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Because your truck's airbag will no longer protect you from blunt-force trauma when you get pulled out by an angry mob you tried to run over   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, South Bay, Los Angeles, group of patrons, Coroner, Death, Torrance, California, United States, driver's seat  
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really wish something similar happened to that little shiat who ran over the cyclists in TX
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In every word that you say, I feel my freedom slip away.
I feel the bars come down around me, and I can't get away.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And the human race became ever so slightly better that day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it wrong that I laughed, because I laughed.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Katerchen: I really wish something similar happened to that little shiat who ran over the cyclists in TX


Came in to say exactly this. I know he's white and it's Tejas, but how has that coal rolling prick not been arrested?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nah'mean: Katerchen: I really wish something similar happened to that little shiat who ran over the cyclists in TX

Came in to say exactly this. I know he's white and it's Tejas, but how has that coal rolling prick not been arrested?


I think there was a thread earlier that said his dad was wealthy and/or connected.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God. He hit a building?!? I hope the structure is still solid. Exterior walls can be expensive to repair.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difficulty in using deadly force is that deadly force is an acceptable defense to deadly force.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detectives were waiting for the results of the autopsy to see if the man may have suffered a medical issue during the fight that led to his death, Reynaga said, adding that the crashes "weren't that impactful."

Huh. I wonder what it could have been.

Autopsy result: Comeuppance.
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the new laws say (to paraphrase):

If you are threatened you have the right to remove yourself (drive though the protestors beating on your hood and etc). from the situation.

NOT to accellerate through a line of protestors blocking an intersection.

(now THAT I will disagree with........either side. Stay in the road, block my way to work/destination/required end point? ......YOU are a SPEEDBUMP)
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But I'm sure he was a law-abiding patriot, super nice to friends and family, and hero of his own story - you know, the only one that matters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: And the new laws say (to paraphrase):

If you are threatened you have the right to remove yourself (drive though the protestors beating on your hood and etc). from the situation.

NOT to accellerate through a line of protestors blocking an intersection.

(now THAT I will disagree with........either side. Stay in the road, block my way to work/destination/required end point? ......YOU are a SPEEDBUMP)


? So u want the same?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This needs to happen far more often to these assholes.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Katerchen: I really wish something similar happened to that little shiat who ran over the cyclists in TX


Because cyclists are (mostly) peaceful people who (mostly) want to be left alone to ride in peace.

Mostly
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only thing that could make TFA any better would be a report that the mob was a gang of little old ladies.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*ck around, find out.

I guess abolishing the police is a great idea, though. Means we don't have to wade through all that courtroom bullshiat. We know this prick WANTED to kill someone, so death at the hands of an angry mob is justice enough, right?

Now, if he'd been shot by a cop, that would have been bad.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.


"MAGAt" Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's okay.

Remember that the Libs said that pretty much anything will NOT e prosecuted. and they will pay you for NOT shooting someone if you are an identified violent offender
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

knbwhite: GardenWeasel: Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.

"MAGAt" Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.


Being Hawthorne, he was likely beat to death by a bunch of angry liquored-up Hispanics.

But, you know, keep shoehorning everything into the current narrative.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
some small updates
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/​1​0/09/driver-killed-after-attack-by-cro​wd-in-hawthorne/
The dead guy is 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos of Los Angeles

At this time, there are four male suspects but no other description was available.

The article says he was asked to leave an unidentified business after getting into an argument inside however the video says the street action happened outside the Rockit Sports Lounge.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: knbwhite: GardenWeasel: Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.

"MAGAt" Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.

Being Hawthorne, he was likely beat to death by a bunch of angry liquored-up Hispanics.

But, you know, keep shoehorning everything into the current narrative.


I forget, which ethnicities are we allowed to hate here?

/lousy Canadian maplechuckers wouldn't know good old fashioned racism if someone had a blue line follow it on TV.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Considering the time of night when it occurred, I'm surprised there has been no mention that alcohol was involved.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: knbwhite: GardenWeasel: Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.

"MAGAt" Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.

Being Hawthorne, he was likely beat to death by a bunch of angry liquored-up Hispanics.

But, you know, keep shoehorning everything into the current narrative.


Farkers gonna fark.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ha, according to a recent recall notice, regarding the side curtain airbag, which is entirely too close to my head to begin with; setting off the airbag could result in debris injuries. But it's first got to deploy past my shoulder and within 8 inches of my head, so when I get T-boned by someone scrolling Twitter they'll find me dismembered and decapitated.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gilligan13: And the new laws say (to paraphrase):

If you are threatened you have the right to remove yourself (drive though the protestors beating on your hood and etc). from the situation.

NOT to accellerate through a line of protestors blocking an intersection.

(now THAT I will disagree with........either side. Stay in the road, block my way to work/destination/required end point? ......YOU are a SPEEDBUMP)

? So u want the same?


looks that way.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got one of those phone mounts that you put on the air conditioning vent.
That's not going to come flying at me when the airbag deploys, right?

//I mean, I put it on the passenger side...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

knbwhite: GardenWeasel: Enjoy Hell, MAGAt.

"MAGAt" Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: And the new laws say (to paraphrase):

If you are threatened you have the right to remove yourself (drive though the protestors beating on your hood and etc). from the situation.

NOT to accellerate through a line of protestors blocking an intersection.

(now THAT I will disagree with........either side. Stay in the road, block my way to work/destination/required end point? ......YOU are a SPEEDBUMP)


If you think severe injury or death is rightful punishment for being inconvenienced, you're an asshole.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck around, find out.

I guess abolishing the police is a great idea, though. Means we don't have to wade through all that courtroom bullshiat. We know this prick WANTED to kill someone, so death at the hands of an angry mob is justice enough, right?

Now, if he'd been shot by a cop, that would have been bad.


Yes.

Random mobs of individuals who have just been attacked have sworn no oath to uphold the law and don't have training or equipment to take prisoners to be processed by the legal system.

The do however have the right to defend themselves and others from persons committing violent felonies with lethal force.  At least that's what the self defense laws I've looked up usually say. Surely Texas of all the earth must have strong needed killin' self defense statutes, too.

So yes, this is good where if it was cops it may have been good or bad depending on if chuckles was still in control of the 4-wheel murder machine.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Murflette: Katerchen: I really wish something similar happened to that little shiat who ran over the cyclists in TX

Because cyclists are (mostly) peaceful people who (mostly) want to be left alone to ride in peace.

Mostly


Clearly you have no experience with San Francisco cyclists.  Some of the most self entitled, confrontational assholes you will find in that crumbling city.

I guess your "mostly" covers that, though.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouren: Gilligan13: And the new laws say (to paraphrase):

If you are threatened you have the right to remove yourself (drive though the protestors beating on your hood and etc). from the situation.

NOT to accellerate through a line of protestors blocking an intersection.

(now THAT I will disagree with........either side. Stay in the road, block my way to work/destination/required end point? ......YOU are a SPEEDBUMP)

If you think severe injury or death is rightful punishment for being inconvenienced, you're an asshole.


People have been dragged from their vehicle and beaten at protests.  That's a bit more there merely inconveniencing them.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: crumbling city.


In a state that is the 8th largest economy in the world with $3.2 trillion gross state product as of 2019.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Random mobs of individuals who have just been attacked have sworn no oath to uphold the law and don't have training or equipment to take prisoners to be processed by the legal system.


Have you seen The Shield?
I'm just asking
I haven't seen the Shield

//i swore an OATH
 
