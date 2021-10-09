 Skip to content
 
(Fox 59)   Yeah, this is Walgreens. Bruh, you ain't gonna believe this... sorry bruh   (fox59.com) divider line
Massive lawsuit incoming in 5...4...3...2...
 
This is why my store went appointment-only.  We were giving nearly 100 shots per day, which would only increase the chance of errors.  We try to make sure we confirm which kind of shot when we enter it, print which shot on the VAR that the patient is supposed to read and sign, match the syringe to the paperwork, ask the patient to confirm their name and DOB when we go into the shot room, then ask to confirm that they're getting flu/fluHD/covid/etc.  Having 10 shots lined up on the counter can lead to people not being seen in order, things getting shuffled around, etc.

It was a tough sell convincing the district manager that we need to go appointment-only, even after losing two full timers and our pharmacy manager.  Pharmacy is seeing the same burnout in hospitals, with long-timers moving to slower independent pharmacies or leaving retail altogether.  Some pharmacies are cutting hours due to lack of staff, and there was one Walgreens (I think Bend, OR) where the entire pharmacy staff quit at once.  The long hours, high stress, and verbal abuse from the customers aren't worth it.
 
I got mine yesterday at Walgreens. The person who gave me the shot asked if I was getting the flu shot. I told him I was glad he asked since they are giving COVID shots too. You have to be responsible and make sure you are getting what you requested.
 
The one near me has gotten crushed with testing ever since the vaccines came out. Most everyone in the city is vaccinated, but because of delta people are goin places and then becoming fearful in the day or two afterwards.
They're having a horrible time trying to keep up with everything, I feel bad for them.
At least PA recently passed a law allowing techs to take a class and give shots. The whole tech thing seems to be so different state to state.
 
I need to get the flu shot ... tho it would have to be tomorrow or Monday. As I usually get sick a couple of week after the flu shot and I have plans for Halloween. Already COVIDed up last month tho.
 
Under the emergency authorization, techs here in MT can give Covid and flu shots with training and certification.  Still, when the pharmacy is down to two techs and a pharmacist it doesn't help a whole lot.  Things vary wildly from state to state as far as what a tech can do.

The "rapid" tests do give you results quickly, but they're time consuming for us.  First, it holds up the drive thru line as we put together the paperwork and tell people how to do the nasal swab.  Then we run the machine's self test, scan the lab order, put in the first two parts of the test, and wait.  While it warms up for 3 minutes, I set my phone's timer and help a couple more patients. Timer goes off (formerly Steel Attack's "Fall into Madness", now Corus Corax's "Twilight of the Thunder God"), remove the seal, and swish the booger stick for minimum 10 seconds though we normally go 30 to decrease the chance of a false negative.  Transfer the booger fluid, close the machine, set my timer for 9 minutes. Help more patients, hear the bagpipes, make sure the test is positive or negative.  If it's invalid, call the patient  so they can swab again.  Add in the time to walk to and from the compounding room, time to glove/unglove, grab a bite of cold pizza to chew behind my mask because I'm skipping my lunch break...
 
Bless you, geez.
My Walgreens doesn't have the rapid tests, though some type of rapid tests are on the shelves. They have people do the swabs, but they send them out.
Some stores are bigger than others I see, with different clinical offerings.
 
I kind of doubt the kids are sick right now and that both are having pediatric cardiological issues because of the vax but it is possible-especially since there is no pediatric dosing under 12 approved for C19 shots. It's not cool to administer the wrong medication, though they would probably have been similar contraindications.
 
I wish this story wasn't reported. One more excuse for people not to get a flu shot.
 
The potentially-approved kid's strength will be 1/3 the adult dose.  I'm afraid of how many dosing errors there will be if, instead of having a different vial for kids, we're just told to draw up 0.1mL.  That's a ridiculously small amount.
 
That would be the size of my B-12 vials. Unless there's a shortage, you never know these days.
 
Looks like the trials for kids under 5 have begun.
 
Flu shots don't have tracking chips. That's why we need the COVID. Duh.
 
I can't believe that a store that's constantly understaffed and overloaded with busywork would ever mess up.

/ah well, at least that one crazy Farker who fell off the QAnon deep end will inherit lots more money
//more or les
 
The kids are likely having normal immune responses to the vaccine. My twelve year old had the same responses to the Pfizer vaccine as I did to Moderna. A sore arm the first shot, flu like symptoms for 24 hours the second. Somehow, we've survived.

My 89 year old grandfather had his third dose before we all had thanksgiving dinner on Friday.

Antivaxxers are so full of shiat it's a wonder they're eyes don't turn brown.

I'm going to start calling them out on going to the hospital if they end up sick. Have the courage of your convictions and stay home, you cowards. You were so willing to let others die so you could eat out, have the decency to die at home if you're so sure that your immune system will protect you.
 
Yeah I doubt it, because if it was actually harmful, the pediatrician wouldn't have to tell them there was an issue.

The only real thing the studies concluded was that kids under 12 could get a 10mcg shot instead of 30mcg and create the same amount of antibodies.
There was a risk of myocarditis with the shot esp in males but that risk was higher if you actually got covid symptoms.
 
The kids are having issues because they're sensitive to the parents emotional issues.

The parents are currently fighting about how they're going to spend the settlement- he wants a sparkly bass boat with 500 horsepower, and she wants a computerized embroidery machine.

They should really close their windows before fighting.
 
