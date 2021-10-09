 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Revenge of the Microwave   (youtube.com)
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Microwave: Missed it by that much.
Darwin: Yep.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lucky shot!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I laughed.

Other than shooting at that shiat, they look like they know how to be safe.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why hillbillies don't have all their teeth.
Reason #54
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawnmowers don't miss.

https://mashable.com/article/lawn-mow​e​r-explosives
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rule of thumb for Tannerite is 50 yards distance for every pound of explosive. And by the looks of the tailgate, they used five pounds in the microwave.
Stupid f*cking guys.
On top of that, no backstop. So five of those shots ended up in random trees. Sure, maybe they own a couple hundred acres, but it's still a piss poor practice.
And using the magazine as a rest? Jesus titty f*cking Christ. As a righty, he should have been on the drivers side, leaning against the box, with his left arm properly bracing the rifle.
At least one guy knew enough to clear the rifle. So kudos to him. I guess...

/alright, rant over
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry mama threw it back!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🤣🤣🤣
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x1142]


I get that reference
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That guy's a really lousy shot.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this lucky mofo

https://youtu.be/i0bl4O9Hj0w

That sound of the bullet coming back is awesome.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Two of those guys were smoking. They shouldn't show that reckless behavior in case kids are watching.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why hillbillies don't have all their teeth.
Reason #54


Yeah, I don't think I want to know what Reason 34 is.
 
unbelver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That guy's a really lousy shot.


Every one of the shots hit.  Just not the tannerite inside.  The terminal ballistics after the round hits the front glass makes that a non-guaranteed event.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Redh8t: five of those shots ended up in random trees.


Ragin' Asian: That guy's a really lousy shot.


It was pretty clear to me that every shot struck the glass on the oven.

But then I watched it full-screen on a 16" laptop.

/guessing you guys viewed that on pocket sized devices
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Yuh ah-ite?"
 
