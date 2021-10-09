 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Maricopa County has listened to your pleas for radical reforms in law enforcement: will now review evidence *before* charging someone with a felony   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Phoenix, Arizona, Logic, important evidence, New York City, new policy, Criminal law, Crime, County attorney Allister Adel  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 11:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?


Yes, it is.  This area was a mecca for younger simple minded racists with no job skills and older simple minded racists that wanted to either find work building houses in the 90s and early 00s or retire from their surprisingly well paying jobs and live in one of those recently built homes.

For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: Lsherm: Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?

Yes, it is.  This area was a mecca for younger simple minded racists with no job skills and older simple minded racists that wanted to either find work building houses in the 90s and early 00s or retire from their surprisingly well paying jobs and live in one of those recently built homes.

For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.


Now just get your state government under control.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: kudayta: Lsherm: Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?

Yes, it is.  This area was a mecca for younger simple minded racists with no job skills and older simple minded racists that wanted to either find work building houses in the 90s and early 00s or retire from their surprisingly well paying jobs and live in one of those recently built homes.

For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.

Now just get your state government under control.


I'm working on it.  Just gotta pick up 2 seats in both houses in November 2022.

/Don't worry, other people are also working on it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: GardenWeasel: kudayta: Lsherm: Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?

Yes, it is.  This area was a mecca for younger simple minded racists with no job skills and older simple minded racists that wanted to either find work building houses in the 90s and early 00s or retire from their surprisingly well paying jobs and live in one of those recently built homes.

For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.

Now just get your state government under control.

I'm working on it.  Just gotta pick up 2 seats in both houses in November 2022.

/Don't worry, other people are also working on it.


The irony of the GOP passing laws to have final say on presidential electors, then to pass that power to Dems before the next election.

*tweaks nipples*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: kudayta: GardenWeasel: kudayta: Lsherm: Isn't Maricopa county where Sheriff Joe was from? What the hell is wrong with the people there?

Yes, it is.  This area was a mecca for younger simple minded racists with no job skills and older simple minded racists that wanted to either find work building houses in the 90s and early 00s or retire from their surprisingly well paying jobs and live in one of those recently built homes.

For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.

Now just get your state government under control.

I'm working on it.  Just gotta pick up 2 seats in both houses in November 2022.

/Don't worry, other people are also working on it.

The irony of the GOP passing laws to have final say on presidential electors, then to pass that power to Dems before the next election.

*tweaks nipples*


A slate of Democrat electors AND statues of Baphomet and/or vaginas at the Statehouse? Thanks, Republicans!

/ it's almost like they do not consider consequences
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*shakes fist*

This is an outrage!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's sort of a lateral step.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next up: Can we make sure that cops say "freeze" before opening fire?
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kudayta: For the past few years, we've been moving in the right direction.  We voted Arpaio out, we voted for Biden, we voted in two Democratic Senators, and lately there's a lot of people here really pissed at one of those Senators for being too conservative.


I wish you success, must be wild to live in loco-central.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.