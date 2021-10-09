 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Connie's in charge of Madison's charity auction, Liz and Iris don't want to go to the homecoming game until the boys say they aren't invited and Der Teufel's Atom Man comes to life and sets out to destroy Superman   (tunein.com) divider line
12
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The Auction - 3/19/1950 - Mr Conklin wants to hold an auction to get playground equipment and Connie is selected to find things to be auctioned off.

My Favorite Husband - The Football Game - 10/28/1950 -   Liz and Iris are determined not to go to the Homecoming Football game this time, that is until George and Rudolph tell the girls they aren't invited.

Superman - The Atom Man - Parts 9 - 13 of 20 (10/22 - 10/26/1945) - Der Teufel's Atom Man is waking up after being injected with kryptonite which left him seemingly dead.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/I hope Superman makes it! A kryptonite-powered Atom Man sounds deadly!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a real kluge set up to listen to this show.  Got this radio at a swap meet last year.  I have no desire to plug it in and since 75 volt batteries are unobtanium I clipped 8 9 volt batteries together and since I don't have an "F" battery (also mostly unobtanium, it's slightly longer than a D cell) for the tube filaments I'm using my bench power supply.

While clipping a bunch of rechargeable 9 volt batteries works, you really can't use a NiMh in place of a standard cell to power the tube filaments. Below 1.4 volts the tubes will not work.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: since I don't have an "F" battery (also mostly unobtanium, it's slightly longer than a D cell)


I once saw a Zenith Trans-Oceanic that had two positions for the negative battery terminal, allowing either 'D' or 'F' for the filaments. Nice design.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: since I don't have an "F" battery (also mostly unobtanium, it's slightly longer than a D cell)

I once saw a Zenith Trans-Oceanic that had two positions for the negative battery terminal, allowing either 'D' or 'F' for the filaments. Nice design.


If it's a tube radio, that battery is for the dial light.  The radio battery is a combination 90V and 9V in the same package.  I actually have the remnants of the cardboard box for that so cramming the 9V batteries and a bunch of D cells to make 9 for the filaments will still look original.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!

I'll try to listen to as much of the show as I can on my cell phone in my car...going to the Doobie Brothers concert tonight!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Good evening!

I'll try to listen to as much of the show as I can on my cell phone in my car...going to the Doobie Brothers concert tonight!


Miss Brooks can auction off Doobie Brothers tickets.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can use Twitter or Facebook to publicize....
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: jasonvatch: wooden_badger: since I don't have an "F" battery (also mostly unobtanium, it's slightly longer than a D cell)

I once saw a Zenith Trans-Oceanic that had two positions for the negative battery terminal, allowing either 'D' or 'F' for the filaments. Nice design.

If it's a tube radio, that battery is for the dial light.  The radio battery is a combination 90V and 9V in the same package.  I actually have the remnants of the cardboard box for that so cramming the 9V batteries and a bunch of D cells to make 9 for the filaments will still look original.


My mistake.

I think this is the alternate battery:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: jasonvatch: wooden_badger: since I don't have an "F" battery (also mostly unobtanium, it's slightly longer than a D cell)

I once saw a Zenith Trans-Oceanic that had two positions for the negative battery terminal, allowing either 'D' or 'F' for the filaments. Nice design.

If it's a tube radio, that battery is for the dial light.  The radio battery is a combination 90V and 9V in the same package.  I actually have the remnants of the cardboard box for that so cramming the 9V batteries and a bunch of D cells to make 9 for the filaments will still look original.

My mistake.

I think this is the alternate battery:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 507x550]


That looks about right.  My radio came with an F battery (obviously long dead) and it looked about that size.
 
pdieten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went to my daughter's boyfriend's college football game tonight.

Not a single college age girl hit on me.

At least I still have hair.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh Rudolph...tee hee tee hee tee hee
 
