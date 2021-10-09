 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   NYC Man gets all stabby at Apple store over Mask Mandate. FTFA: Police are looking for suspect wearing black Mask. Wait.... what?   (thehill.com) divider line
17
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only way he could get the knife in there is if it was one of those expensive iKnifes. They only work in an Apple store and aren't compatible with previous year sharpening stones.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else can you expect from an Apple user?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was wearing the mask as a chin diaper and the guard told him to put it over his nose and mouth.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably was one of those Covidiots that "wear" one around their neck or off one ear.

"See? I'm wearing a mask!"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really wanted to murder that guy but couldn't get into the store without wearing a mask. Once he was wearing one, all got to go a'murderin'.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young children who are sick spend their lives wearing masks in Childrens Hospitals. They laugh and play and its doesn't even bother them. But grown ass people? Damn whiney snowflakes. Cannot handle a bit of cloth even it it protects their own family. They don't care.

Our forefathers would weep.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple user in Manhattan -- a high incidence of mask use in that crowd.

Then there's this guy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the guard ask the necessary question?

morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I only wear a mask went if conforms to my extremely twisted morals.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll stab his way into an Apple store, eventually.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think Stand Your Ground should apply to these wastes of skin. Don't want to wear a mask and make the decision to threaten/assault/kill someone who is just doing their job? Your pathetic excuse for existence is farking forfeit. Fark their feelings and their lives, because they would rather hurt others because of their selfishness.

To all antivaxxers and all "elected" GQP officials, just farking kill yourselves.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shame that in situations like this the security guards are not allowed to have cattle prods and light these morons up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: Probably was one of those Covidiots that "wear" one around their neck or off one ear.

"See? I'm wearing a mask!"


It's a shame that is grounds for the cops to shoot ppl. Considering we already let the cops shoot ppl for less.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The suspect was wearing jeans and a black shirt. Steve?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The suspect was wearing jeans and a black shirt. Steve?



My name is Steven and I'm wearing a purple shirt and no pants.

Case closed.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

