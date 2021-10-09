 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Bolshoi performer killed by falling scenery. Putin updating his assassination methods list   (bbc.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Opera, Moscow court, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ballet soloist Pavel Dmitrichenko, company's artistic director, Performance, acid attack, reality of the incident  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The article doesn't specify what type of scenery? Because if it was a piano or a safe it'd be tragically hilarious.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So he's Malenky now?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought the house down.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why it is not safe to chew on the scenery.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolshoi is just russian for "Big"

So "Bolshoi performer" just means a big person.

Now, if they were a performer for Bolshoi Ballet, that would be notable.

/ackshually
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P.

content8.flixster.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is scenery?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he break a leg? I heard that would be good.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

RIP Borzoi
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Phantom of the Opera is refining his methods?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing doesn't happen in the US. Union stagehands are really good at rigging, and they're worth every penny they earn.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you strike the set, sometimes the set strikes you.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Buster Keaton scoffs at this thread. Iffin he were alive.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They asked the audience to leave .. What happened to the show must go on ??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

veale728: The Phantom of the Opera is refining his methods?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Performance of a lifetime.
 
Oak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: The article doesn't specify what type of scenery? Because if it was a piano or a safe it'd be tragically hilarious.


Was Il trovatore being performed?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can You Believe It
Youtube 5S-a9ELBhLk
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Great level.  Great game.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

Great level.  Great game.


Max Payne?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearly an accident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Bolshoi - Away
Youtube 4FzFu-ze8pA
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.