(KSL Salt Lake City)   In a failure to outdo China, only 87 American runners were missing or injured after a snowstorm hit an ultramarathon in the mountains   (ksl.com) divider line
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the facepalm tag? Weather can change pretty swiftly on a mountain. I will say they probably should have had chase cyclists carrying thermal blankets and other supplies.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why the facepalm tag? Weather can change pretty swiftly on a mountain. I will say they probably should have had chase cyclists carrying thermal blankets and other supplies.


The storm was very well forecasted.  Going without winter gear was nearly a suicide mission.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For God's sake, Jerry!  It's only been thirty minutes!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it can't be that good for you if the first guy to run a marathon died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As someone who does woodsy stuff often: if you go out into the wild on your own whatever happens to you is your own. damned. fault.

Go prepared to take care of yourself. To survive. Fark's sake.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's funny (or interesting ) that during the winter when it's well below zero I see more and more joggers , in fact it seems the worse the weather the more they come out.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a weightlifter, all I'll say is this: you'll never find one of us in a situation like that. Sorry, not sorry -- we've got too much pizza to eat & deadlifting to do.

'gratz on your amazing run, and I'm not even mad at you, it's just not a thing that's ever gonna happen here in my warm, cozy gym, with lot's of pizza & iron.

You might have chosen poorly, brothers & sisters, but we're totally not looking our noses down upon you.
 
WyDave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nathan Pyle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: It's funny (or interesting ) that during the winter when it's well below zero I see more and more joggers , in fact it seems the worse the weather the more they come out.


I prefer to run when its very cold. I have to carry less water, sweat less, and can keep going longer. 40s is probably best. But I've gone when it is in the 10s. Below that gets annoying because of the head protection I need for the cold.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dsmith42: 40s is probably best.


I assume not a wet 40 with 30 mph wind?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You mean it smows in the mountains in October? Quelle f*cking surprise!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Raider_dad: It's funny (or interesting ) that during the winter when it's well below zero I see more and more joggers , in fact it seems the worse the weather the more they come out.

I prefer to run when its very cold. I have to carry less water, sweat less, and can keep going longer. 40s is probably best. But I've gone when it is in the 10s. Below that gets annoying because of the head protection I need for the cold.


This.  Long distances in the 30s and 40s are great.   Running 8mi when it is sunny and 39 is like being outside and going for a walk when it is sunny and 68.

I have done some runs in the lower teens and those did kinda suck.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A 50 mile ultramarathon?  Babies.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then again, it was 17F at our place this morning, though no snow on the ground, yet.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: It's funny (or interesting ) that during the winter when it's well below zero I see more and more joggers , in fact it seems the worse the weather the more they come out.


The real question is why the fark do they insist on running in the middle of the road when it's snowing?  4000lbs car x 20 mph + ice = Inertial Death

/Inertial Death is my Indigo Girls-Alice in Chains mashup band
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why the facepalm tag? Weather can change pretty swiftly on a mountain. I will say they probably should have had chase cyclists carrying thermal blankets and other supplies.


I doubt bikes could go to a lot of the places this went.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: It's funny (or interesting ) that during the winter when it's well below zero I see more and more joggers , in fact it seems the worse the weather the more they come out.


Do you even run bro?
 
