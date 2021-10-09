 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Uhh. beause he was a grandstanding moron who did nothing to help the situation and attacked the real heroes of the event when they said so?   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Yvon Chouinard, Douglas Tompkins, fall film, Elon Musk, summit Yosemite's famed El Capitan, Elon Musk's offer, rescue mission, following year  
•       •       •

1540 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 09 Oct 2021 at 9:41 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They didn't use his sub. He added no net benefit to the operation, and arguably made it worse by throwing his twitter tantrum.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because Tusk had exactly zero to do with the rescue? Anyone can whip up a diagram of a nonexistent rescue pod in about an hour or two.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It takes away from what is important in the story, so we made an explicit decision not to include it because we're only including the essential parts of the story."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This exact moment in history is precisely the moment I started to go from being indifferent about this narcissistic asshole to loathing him.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.


shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?


Nope
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They did him a solid by not including him.

It wasn't Elon's finest moment," Vasarhelyi tells Yahoo Entertainment now.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elon musk was and is a shiathead, but I'll admit I'm basically begging for a starlink setup at this point.

/I hate musk
//my hate for AT&T transcends that
/// cries in 400kbps download speeds.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Real people be like ...
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?


Not unless he pays to have the constitution changed to allow foreigners to become president.
 
brilett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They were afraid of him.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These assholes always resort to projecting their own hidden flaws in their insults. I have no doubt we'll learn some very disgusting truths about Musk and his sexual proclivities at some point.....
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would say Musk's involvement in the Thai cave rescue made sure the world knew he was a petty, egotistical prick when not putting on his PR face for the cameras.

He's still fundamentally the reason we have reusable rockets, massively shrinking costs for getting payloads to space, and a chance at landing on Mars the kind of payloads required for a manned mission.  You could also argue he gave EVs a kick in the ass and got the US market moving there, too.

I might not want to be his friend, I might even be happy to see him get some comeuppance... but I'm still glad he was in a position to push those things.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: Elon musk was and is a shiathead, but I'll admit I'm basically begging for a starlink setup at this point.

/I hate musk
//my hate for AT&T transcends that
/// cries in 400kbps download speeds.


Fark user imageView Full Size

cretinbob: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope


Musk was born in South Africa.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen their previous film, "Free Solo", it's amazing and terrifying.

I used to rock climb, but some of the scenes in that film freaked me out. I farking KNEW how it turned out, but as you're watching Honnold climb, you still wonder if he's going to make it or not.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, Musk would never help a bunch of pedos get to a bunch of kids. He has far too much integrity.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: They did him a solid by not including him.

It wasn't Elon's finest moment," Vasarhelyi tells Yahoo Entertainment now.


This.

If they had included an accurate depiction of the kind of "help" and "advice" he offered, he probably would have sued them
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate that you have to narrow that down further.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like it should be a simple rule:

If Elon wants to be in a documentary, he needs to PAY for the documentary to be made.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone needs to chill...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"he cheered on the successful rescue from the sidelines on July 10 when it was announced that all members of the team were safe."

Uh, yeah... f*ck no, he didn't.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I would say Musk's involvement in the Thai cave rescue made sure the world knew he was a petty, egotistical prick when not putting on his PR face for the cameras.

He's still fundamentally the reason we have reusable rockets, massively shrinking costs for getting payloads to space, and a chance at landing on Mars the kind of payloads required for a manned mission.  You could also argue he gave EVs a kick in the ass and got the US market moving there, too.

I might not want to be his friend, I might even be happy to see him get some comeuppance... but I'm still glad he was in a position to push those things.


lol

No, he's not. He didn't come up with any of that.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Theeng: Elon musk was and is a shiathead, but I'll admit I'm basically begging for a starlink setup at this point.

/I hate musk
//my hate for AT&T transcends that
/// cries in 400kbps download speeds.

[Fark user image 850x393]
cretinbob: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope

Musk was born in South Africa.


media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: ZMugg: Theeng: Elon musk was and is a shiathead, but I'll admit I'm basically begging for a starlink setup at this point.

/I hate musk
//my hate for AT&T transcends that
/// cries in 400kbps download speeds.

[Fark user image 850x393]
cretinbob: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope

Musk was born in South Africa.

[media.discordapp.net image 850x370]


Well, at least its not dialup.

You have my sympathies.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Unsung_Hero: I would say Musk's involvement in the Thai cave rescue made sure the world knew he was a petty, egotistical prick when not putting on his PR face for the cameras.

He's still fundamentally the reason we have reusable rockets, massively shrinking costs for getting payloads to space, and a chance at landing on Mars the kind of payloads required for a manned mission.  You could also argue he gave EVs a kick in the ass and got the US market moving there, too.

I might not want to be his friend, I might even be happy to see him get some comeuppance... but I'm still glad he was in a position to push those things.

lol

No, he's not. He didn't come up with any of that.


Ahh.  So now you're going to follow me from thread to thread with your show.  Congratulations, I usually just tag people but you've managed to get ignored.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?


Nope.  Not a natural born American.

If there wasn't that requirement, the republicans would've put up Schwarzenegger years ago
 
alice_600
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope.  Not a natural born American.

If there wasn't that requirement, the republicans would've put up Schwarzenegger years ago


and I would have enjoyed watching him this year realize "Theiz peoples have gone full a nutzo in the butz holz," and become democrat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, so Elon invented both caves and saving children from caves and HATERS want to steal his cave inventions from him?

Who are they working for?  Big Oil?  Big Cave?  Big Watery Grave?

Sad!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I would say Musk's involvement in the Thai cave rescue made sure the world knew he was a petty, egotistical prick when not putting on his PR face for the cameras.

He's still fundamentally the reason we have reusable rockets, massively shrinking costs for getting payloads to space, and a chance at landing on Mars the kind of payloads required for a manned mission.  You could also argue he gave EVs a kick in the ass and got the US market moving there, too.

I might not want to be his friend, I might even be happy to see him get some comeuppance... but I'm still glad he was in a position to push those things.


TIL reusable rockets are a thing and this post wasnt complete and utter bullshiat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: ZMugg: Theeng: Elon musk was and is a shiathead, but I'll admit I'm basically begging for a starlink setup at this point.

/I hate musk
//my hate for AT&T transcends that
/// cries in 400kbps download speeds.

[Fark user image 850x393]
cretinbob: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope

Musk was born in South Africa.

[media.discordapp.net image 850x370]


My condolences. Internet via carrier pigeon would be faster.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Oneiros: ArkPanda: duppy: Shoulda kept that showboating prick in the storyline, but had him played by a screaming goat that gets in everyone's way and shiats all over the place and won't shut up about crypto.

shiat. He's going to be a Republican president in a few years, isn't he?

Nope.  Not a natural born American.

If there wasn't that requirement, the republicans would've put up Schwarzenegger years ago


Not the worst that Republicans could nominate. He does appear to have a minor slice of compassion for others. So Republicans wouldn't nominate him.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.