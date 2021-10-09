 Skip to content
(CBC)   "When you get sick with this, it's not like you go home and you're better. You go home and you heal for months and months and months"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Posttraumatic stress disorder, Coma, Gangrene, Bedsore  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 400x400]

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS...

Alberta man


Make Alberta Great Again

/just joshing you
// Alberta is the Florida of Canada
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 400x400]

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS...

Alberta man

Make Alberta Great Again

/just joshing you
// Alberta is the Florida of Canada


He had already gotten the first shot the minute it was available, we can't really blame him.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, good on him for putting this out here, but at this point the antivaxxers are so insulated in their bubbles I've give up on trying.  Better people than me on health care for sure, I'd just walk away from antivaxxers in the ICU with Covid at this point.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again


Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
4th or 5th person to be featured by the CBC for this very farking reason.

So obviously I still feel real sorry for them /jerkoffmotion.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't feel this article goes into the normal "Idiots got sick" stack.  He had gotten his first shot when it became available to him and had registered for his 2nd dose, but got sick before he could get it.

So this is more of a bad timing thing, IMO.  He was doing the right thing.

The 51-year-old scrambled to get his vaccination the first day his age group became eligible in April.

He contracted the virus in May before he could get his second shot.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that most of the top level comments under that story are sane.

Usually CBC comments are full nutters that would find a way to rant about Trudeau in stories that are completely apolitical.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 400x400]

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS...


Chaka would never be a Trumper or anti-vaxxer!! Chaka actually cared about other people!!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again

Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*


When the fark was Alberta ever "great"?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nirbo: 4th or 5th person to be featured by the CBC for this very farking reason.

So obviously I still feel real sorry for them /jerkoffmotion.


What reason?
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I don't feel this article goes into the normal "Idiots got sick" stack.  He had gotten his first shot when it became available to him and had registered for his 2nd dose, but got sick before he could get it.

So this is more of a bad timing thing, IMO.  He was doing the right thing.

The 51-year-old scrambled to get his vaccination the first day his age group became eligible in April.

He contracted the virus in May before he could get his second shot.


I agree. He took it seriously, did things right, and still got deathly ill. It's not at all an 'idiot got sick' story.
 
chawco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man that's brutal

But this:

"That includes a second admission for hospital-acquired pneumonia after he was initially sent home for three days in July"

That is heartbreaking.

Anyone who spends a long time in the hospital wants nothing more in the whole world than to go home. I've been stuck in for as long as three weeks, and I've seen people that have been in for 3 or 6 months. All they want is to go home, they ask every day when they can go home. I've seen other people go through something similar, get sent home and land right back in the hospital in a few days

And it's heartbreaking. It's somehow so much worse than being forced to stay, you get a little taste of home and think maybe things can start to get back to normal and then bam, right back at it the depressing s*** that is hospital bed

Man, poor guy. Poor family.  Stupid farking covid.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I'm shocked that most of the top level comments under that story are sane.

Usually CBC comments are full nutters that would find a way to rant about Trudeau in stories that are completely apolitical.


Because, to them, the CBC is an arm of the government.

As is anything with the word "Public" in the name.

The sovcits have been leveraging this.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: SpaceyCat: SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again

Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*

When the fark was Alberta ever "great"?


It's probably "Make Alberta Great, A".
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the exception not the rule. I'm pretty sure I had the original strain (I'm a suckered for the classics) in February of 2020. Took me weeks to get over the cough, but no ill effects since. A coworker of mine had it a few weeks ago. MUCH WORSE than I had (Delta?) Knocked his ass out for days. Luckily his upper respiratory symptoms were not so bad. He told me he would have been hospitalized if they were. He made a full recovery. Most people make a full recovery.  The ones that don't get all the press.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I forgot to say that I'm "Pretty sure" because at the time I had it there were no tests and when they developed one, I was over it and didn't want to take a test from someone who needed one.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's lucky he got that first vaccine. The other salient point is that vaccination is just one part of a strategy including social distancing, masking, hand-washing, and staying home if you're feeling under the weather.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My coworker was not vaxxed. He deeply regrets that decision.  Said it was the sickest he'd ever been.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: I mean, good on him for putting this out here, but at this point the antivaxxers are so insulated in their bubbles I've give up on trying.  Better people than me on health care for sure, I'd just walk away from antivaxxers in the ICU with Covid at this point.


Hell, I'm waiting for the shiatstorm that will take place when hospitals start turning away unvaccinated COVID patients...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thirty years ago I once had a very bad flu, very sick for days. Now I always get the flu shot every year.   This covid shiat makes that flu seem like a vacation. Getting vaxxed is just the obvious common sense thing to do.

\if only common sense were actually common
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So it is just like the flu, right?

/Just kidding!
//This comment is meant to mock those who actually say that with sincerity.
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He lost 45 lbs.

"I got the covid and nearly died but look at my sweet abs!"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I don't feel this article goes into the normal "Idiots got sick" stack.  He had gotten his first shot when it became available to him and had registered for his 2nd dose, but got sick before he could get it.

So this is more of a bad timing thing, IMO.  He was doing the right thing.

The 51-year-old scrambled to get his vaccination the first day his age group became eligible in April.

He contracted the virus in May before he could get his second shot.


Yes, this one is from the "you really don't want to catch this disease" file.
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why it annoys me when all they talk about is the death rate.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Thirty years ago I once had a very bad flu, very sick for days. Now I always get the flu shot every year.   This covid shiat makes that flu seem like a vacation. Getting vaxxed is just the obvious common sense thing to do.

\if only common sense were actually common


The difference being that if they get the strain right, the flu Vax offers immunity (Please correct me if I'm wrong). The covid Vax hopefully decreases the severity of your illness so you don't take up a hospital bed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too many people seem to forget that modern medicine can't always fix you up and make you as good as new in every case. We've come to be a bit spoiled, in that sense, over the last century.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know a few people on oxygen while their "lungs are still healing"


Lungs don't heal.  You damage them?  They're damaged.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: I mean, good on him for putting this out here, but at this point the antivaxxers are so insulated in their bubbles I've give up on trying.  Better people than me on health care for sure, I'd just walk away from antivaxxers in the ICU with Covid at this point.


They usually come in acting like complete jerks. If you ask them if they received the vaccination, they explode. We are used to that. But by the time they realize there's no magic pill you can get them and that they're starting to get in serious trouble, they usually calm down. By the time the ventilator comes out because a nasal cannula won't support their oxygen level any longer, that's when they start becoming very compliant. Sadly, for the ones that get better within a few days they start acting like assholes again. I've reached the point where I just literally do not care. If you want my help, I will give you everything in my heart. But these jerks that act like assholes? I tell them there's the door, feel free to use it.
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Too many people seem to forget that modern medicine can't always fix you up and make you as good as new in every case


I don't know of anyone who believes that.
 
goatharper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My zip code is stalled at 32% vaccinated. I have heard every nutjob conspiracy excuse.

I really just don't care any more. They have made their choice.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Colds and flus will wipe out many Covid surviors. Their bodies are simply in bad shape. Those who make it will require very expensive therapy and extensive tratment. Who is paying for this?
 
face bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again

Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*


I live in Calgary and this is the 1st I've heard of it.

Maybe in some backwards tiny farming communities?
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here is only reason I care that Covidots get shots. He was doing right thing, still got sick.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Theeng: I mean, good on him for putting this out here, but at this point the antivaxxers are so insulated in their bubbles I've give up on trying.  Better people than me on health care for sure, I'd just walk away from antivaxxers in the ICU with Covid at this point.

They usually come in acting like complete jerks. If you ask them if they received the vaccination, they explode. We are used to that. But by the time they realize there's no magic pill you can get them and that they're starting to get in serious trouble, they usually calm down. By the time the ventilator comes out because a nasal cannula won't support their oxygen level any longer, that's when they start becoming very compliant. Sadly, for the ones that get better within a few days they start acting like assholes again. I've reached the point where I just literally do not care. If you want my help, I will give you everything in my heart. But these jerks that act like assholes? I tell them there's the door, feel free to use it.


Hey, you're literally a nurse. That's not supposed to happen.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

face bacon: SpaceyCat: SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again

Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*

I live in Calgary and this is the 1st I've heard of it.

Maybe in some backwards tiny farming communities?


It was a tagline of Wexit aka "The Maverick Party".  They got what? 1% of the vote?  So yes it is technically "being used" but by 1% of the population.
 
face bacon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: face bacon: SpaceyCat: SurfaceTension: Make Alberta Great Again

Actually, according to one Canadian friend I just spoke to last night, they're taking MAGA and using it in Alberta.  *facepalm*

I live in Calgary and this is the 1st I've heard of it.

Maybe in some backwards tiny farming communities?

It was a tagline of Wexit aka "The Maverick Party".  They got what? 1% of the vote?  So yes it is technically "being used" but by 1% of the population.


Gotcha

I don't pay attention to that bullshiat
 
