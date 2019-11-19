 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Gunman goes on rampage in gentrified downtown L.A., shoots 14 year old before taking hostage in lofts across from Bukowski's favorite bar, where LAPD also serve him many shots   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
26
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He also accosted a woman on the street, put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger," Aguilar said. "Luckily,the gun did not go off."

Holy crap is she lucky.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't seem like a very good shot.  Or wasn't a very good shot I guess. Pretty good at draggin, not so much at shootin'.  Good at gettin' shot though, so he had that going for him.  You know, which was nice.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets on it was because he was told he had to wear a mask?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics please. Show the headshot of this loser's face turning into pink mist.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.

And by the way, California has strict gun laws.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "He also accosted a woman on the street, put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger," Aguilar said. "Luckily,the gun did not go off."

Holy crap is she lucky.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.


Looks like you've been... triggered.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Entropy_Bot: The_Sponge: Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.

Looks like you've been... triggered.


Lulz....well played.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Pics please. Show the headshot of this loser's face turning into pink mist.


You know you sound like a psycho, right?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC...that was unbelievably difficult to read, they wanted me to subscribe, they wanted to give me an app, they made me click "read more" twice, then I accidentally hit something that took me to video...I was ready to shoot the damn hostage by the time I actually got to read the rather poorly written article...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Pics please. Show the headshot of this loser's face turning into pink mist.


The fark is wrong with you?
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.

And by the way, California has strict gun laws.


what, no guns in vending machines?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: duckpoopy: Pics please. Show the headshot of this loser's face turning into pink mist.

The fark is wrong with you?


We want to see the asshole's dead carcass, what's wrong with that?
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Pics please. Show the headshot of this loser's face turning into pink mist.


Go back to /b/.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He didn't hate the police; he just felt better when they weren't around.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"An officer shot the suspect, who was struck by gunfire and ... died at scene."

This setence has issues.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.

And by the way, California has strict gun laws.


cdn.americanprogress.orgView Full Size
California may have strict gun laws, but Nevada, Arizona do not.

California has strict gun laws and they have one of the lowest gun death rats per capita of any states.

Apparently California is better than most states.  And it still has the 2nd Amendment.

So maybe there is a reason people repeat this shiat, because eventually the facts and information will be absorbed by you like a sponge.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is the point of adding "gentrified" to the headline?
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"An officer shot the suspect, who was struck by gunfire and ... died at scene."

That's an odd way of putting it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: "An officer shot the suspect, who was struck by gunfire and ... died at scene."

This setence has issues.


Yes it does
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What is the point of adding "gentrified" to the headline?


For the outrage, of course.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hold there buckaroo, they gotta make sure he's not a proud boy exercising his freedumbs. If that's the case they'll only need to step in if one of his victims fight back. Thats SOP in the LAPD.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What is the point of adding "gentrified" to the headline?


Inaccuracy, I assume. This would be somewhere around Skid Row, or on the edge of it. Many of the apartment buildings date back before the mid 20th century though that doesn't stop today's property management companies from hiking up the prices.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Darth_Lukecash: The_Sponge: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Your pathetic repetitive posts are a curse on Fark.

And by the way, California has strict gun laws.

[cdn.americanprogress.org image 693x1183]California may have strict gun laws, but Nevada, Arizona do not.

California has strict gun laws and they have one of the lowest gun death rats per capita of any states.

Apparently California is better than most states.  And it still has the 2nd Amendment.

So maybe there is a reason people repeat this shiat, because eventually the facts and information will be absorbed by you like a sponge.


19 out of the 20 worst gun death states are red states with loose gun laws.

19 out of 20. But remember, gun laws make no difference, right?!?
 
