(Denver Channel)   Woman gets hit by car. Then the police officer talks to her   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
43
1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)



43 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In cop the first thing they teach you about investigating scooter crashes is look for a scooter.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't trust the Denver police either. I live in Denver. They are terrible. Crime has really gone up here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And yet an officer's word in court is infallible.

Seriously, there are too many cops out there who aren't qualified to be police officers.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.


Let's see, their inconsistent story means her insurance company won't pay for her injuries, and the drivers is unlikely to either.

There's probably a report of her a lying to a cop, which will show up every time another officer runs her plates or ID. Probably make her ineligible for public assistance, etc.

And there's a pretty high chance they'll change their mind and decide to break down her door at 4:00 am to arrest her because of this in the future.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's lucky they didn't body cavity search her to find the scooter.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These aren't the droids you are looking for.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas lighting bastards
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had a different cop apologize?  Cowards.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.

Let's see, their inconsistent story means her insurance company won't pay for her injuries, and the drivers is unlikely to either.

There's probably a report of her a lying to a cop, which will show up every time another officer runs her plates or ID. Probably make her ineligible for public assistance, etc.

And there's a pretty high chance they'll change their mind and decide to break down her door at 4:00 am to arrest her because of this in the future.


I'm sorry, was she charged and convicted of any crimes in connection with the incident?

The cop is a fool and an imbecile, but you have to have been convicted of a felony to be denied anything
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.


They didn't correct the mistake though.  She was admitted for falling off a scooter, and the police won't give her the footage to correct the error with her insurance because it's "under investigation".  Doing the "My bad, we're good right?" routine in an unofficial capacity doesn't pay the bills.

/which the bills will be astronomical
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: And there's a pretty high chance they'll change their mind and decide to break down her door at 4:00 am to arrest shoot her because of this in the future.


FTFY.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work, Lou.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Aab has requested the HALO video, among other records, but DPD denied her requests because the case is still under investigation.

I hate this bullshiat excuse more than any others when I do an open records request. I had a request where there were twenty eyewitnesses and a confession by the defendant and Dallas County played the, "It could jeopardize the future prosecution of the case" card.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.


The point is, the mistake was easily verifiable by talking to the victim, the witness and the driver of the car. It could have been fixed up then and there. Officer Stubborn Idiot didn't try to verify what actually happened when informed of the mistake, he just assumed that everyone else was lying, and he was right.

It's a dangerous combination of authority, laziness and arrogance. The officer wasn't even the one who apologised, another officer had to do that for him.

/and once again, the officers name is kept secret.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.


That would be Loveland, where they also shot a mentally handicapped 19 year old they were supposed to be doing a mental health check on.

This woman should be glad she was not 'contacted' by the Aurora police.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In their defense, the cops were on the lookout for an active scooter.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.


Wasn't that Aurora, the place where people in Denver say things like, "At least we're not Aurora."
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.

Wasn't that Aurora, the place where people in Denver say things like, "At least we're not Aurora."


No, that was Loveland. Aurora, they shoot first.

In the Sweetheart City, they beat up 80 year old ladies who are picking wildflowers.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

atomic-age: ko_kyi: Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.

Wasn't that Aurora, the place where people in Denver say things like, "At least we're not Aurora."

No, that was Loveland. Aurora, they shoot first.

In the Sweetheart City, they beat up 80 year old ladies who are picking wildflowers.


Whoops, 80-pound old ladies.

/ I knew what I meant to say.

Her name is Karen Garner.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.

Let's see, their inconsistent story means her insurance company won't pay for her injuries, and the drivers is unlikely to either.

There's probably a report of her a lying to a cop, which will show up every time another officer runs her plates or ID. Probably make her ineligible for public assistance, etc.

And there's a pretty high chance they'll change their mind and decide to break down her door at 4:00 am to arrest her because of this in the future.


Her insurance company SHOULDN'T be paying for this. The driver's auto insurance should. If her insurance DID have to pick it up they will be more than happy to try to chase that auto insurance. If for some reason the accident does NOT get linked to the injuries it means there is zero reason for them to doubt their responsibility.

She is worried about nothing here
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cops lie, if they want to be dicks about it then they'll be dicks too
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's lucky this happened uptown and not in front of the old Denver Diner on Colfax... Denver cop would have just knocked her out with a punch.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.


Yup. He that that was hilarious.  A cop in Commerce City pulled up behind me because I was parked in a no-parking zone. He acted like I was parked in the middle of the street. I was parked because I was too early to pick up a customer (I took people to the hospitals and clinics at the time). He kept his hand on his gun or taser (not sure which) and I thought he was going to taser me. I was in tears by the time I got to my destination.

/bastard cops
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I don't trust the Denver police either. I live in Denver. They are terrible. Crime has really gone up here.


Yeah, but would you trust the cops in North Carolina any more?  Or is this just a case of a large divergence between the image of a city and the methods of policing (like Seattle and Austin)?

/PG county in Maryland is the one that gets me
//been "black flight" (i.e. middle class blacks) since the 1980
///and still has the most trigger happy cops in Maryland.  I think if I understood that, I'd understand race and politics in America.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.

That would be Loveland, where they also shot a mentally handicapped 19 year old they were supposed to be doing a mental health check on.

This woman should be glad she was not 'contacted' by the Aurora police.


I stay out of Aurora and I highly suggest the same for anyone. I hated that suburb since I moved here almost 40 years ago.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"HALO camera mix-up: Woman said she was hit by a car, accused of lying by Denver police"

Injured woman talks to the cops: Red vs. Blue, film at 11.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Several hours later, as she sought treatment at Denver Health, Aab said a different officer came in and apologized. He said the officer had seen the wrong footage.

Original punk biatch wouldn't own it, I see.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Brianna Aab

She must have spent her entire life being first in alphabetical order.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The police officer was a complete asshole. Yes, that's redundant.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imago-images.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: you have to have been convicted of a felony to be denied anything


Like George Floyd?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tex570: Aab has requested the HALO video, among other records, but DPD denied her requests because the case is still under investigation.

I hate this bullshiat excuse more than any others when I do an open records request. I had a request where there were twenty eyewitnesses and a confession by the defendant and Dallas County played the, "It could jeopardize the future prosecution of the case" card.


A few years ago, a Montana newspaper contacted every sheriff's department in the state, asking for public records. An alarming (but not surprising) majority of them refused, making up BS reasons to defy the state constitution.

They are thugs. They are punks with badges. Until the public stops fetishizing them as heroes and warriors, they will continue to be a threat to the public safety.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just checked. It was the Associated Press in Montana asking sheriffs for their prison logs. They are public records. We don't arrest people secretly. But a disturbing number of them refused. We can't have the public knowing who we're arresting. That's a trade secret.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: fnordfocus: treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.

Let's see, their inconsistent story means her insurance company won't pay for her injuries, and the drivers is unlikely to either.

There's probably a report of her a lying to a cop, which will show up every time another officer runs her plates or ID. Probably make her ineligible for public assistance, etc.

And there's a pretty high chance they'll change their mind and decide to break down her door at 4:00 am to arrest her because of this in the future.

Her insurance company SHOULDN'T be paying for this. The driver's auto insurance should. If her insurance DID have to pick it up they will be more than happy to try to chase that auto insurance. If for some reason the accident does NOT get linked to the injuries it means there is zero reason for them to doubt their responsibility.

She is worried about nothing here


Anytime you are dealing with an insurance company you have something to worry about.  They are in business to deny claims--that's how they make money.  Never mind the rat-farkery that is clinic/hospital/ER billing.  I'd say she certainly has something to worry about.

/Insurance company didn't want to pay a referral to a specialist for a "rash".
//The specialist called it eczema...but the referral was for a rash.
///Bills in the mail and an hour of phone calls to fix it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.


FTA: "I was admitted to the hospital for falling off of a scooter. I don't even know if that is going to work for the insurance company," she said. "It's just crazy to me that they could just treat people like that."
Aab has requested the HALO video, among other records, but DPD denied her requests because the case is still under investigation.

Sounds like the police made a mistake, and are now refusing to provide the evidence that will let her correct the mistake. They didn't correct it yet, because there's still more to be done.

Also: However, as the investigation continued it was confirmed that Ms. Aab was struck by a vehicle, which officers later explained to her.

Fark user imageView Full Size

She probably didn't that part explained.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Abolish the police and replace them with a system that serves the people, not themselves.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Picklehead: atomic-age: Jake Havechek: Didn't the pig cops beat up an elderly woman in CO with dementia, breaking her arm then laughing at the video of it? Worthless pig bastards.

That would be Loveland, where they also shot a mentally handicapped 19 year old they were supposed to be doing a mental health check on.

This woman should be glad she was not 'contacted' by the Aurora police.

I stay out of Aurora and I highly suggest the same for anyone. I hated that suburb since I moved here almost 40 years ago.


I have a good friend who grew up short, thin, and pale in Aurora. I would not want to piss her off, because ol' girl knows how to fight, and she carries a knife.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.


Except she was admitted to the hospital under the 'scooter accident' explanation given by the cop.

That is going to be an insurance nightmare trying to explain all of this.

Maybe the cops will totally help her out with that or something.

/Will not hold breath
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.


Did you read the last paragraph?  She's worried her insurance won't pay the bill as the admission papers don't say the right reason she was in theET.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maddermaxx: treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.

The point is, the mistake was easily verifiable by talking to the victim, the witness and the driver of the car. It could have been fixed up then and there. Officer Stubborn Idiot didn't try to verify what actually happened when informed of the mistake, he just assumed that everyone else was lying, and he was right.

It's a dangerous combination of authority, laziness and arrogance. The officer wasn't even the one who apologised, another officer had to do that for him.

/and once again, the officers name is kept secret.


Yep. And this only a month after the story about the woman suing police for falsely arresting her for DUI and hit and run when she reported that someone smashed the windshield of her parked car. They were looking for a suspect, and gosh darn it, they were going to find one even if there was video evidence and witness testimony she wasn't involved.

/plus her car engine would have been cold
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flab: treesloth: So the police made a mistake, then apologized and corrected the mistake.  I get being frustrated and upset, but that particular problem has passed and is no more.  Police have done plenty wrong... this really doesn't rate.

Did you read the last paragraph?  She's worried her insurance won't pay the bill as the admission papers don't say the right reason she was in theET.


ER.

Stupid phone. The
 
