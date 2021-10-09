 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Two cars in every garage and three eyes on every shrimp
    Repeat, Arizona, Wupatki National Monument, Weather, Digestion, Flagstaff, Arizona, Coconino County, Arizona, India, Precipitation  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Terrifying.


dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cool story, subs. They look like tiny horseshoe crabs
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is it weird that I knew what this was about before clicking on TFA?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
germ78
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
♪♫ Prawning open my third eye ♫♪
♪♫ Prawning open my third eye ♫♪
♪♫ Prawning open my third eye ♫♪
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure seem to be a lot of these climate-related "once in a hundred years" deals.  Maybe someone should look into that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 576x303]


1.5" inch long crustaceans that only show up for a few weeks every few years are pretty terrifying. Definitely more scary than giant isopods.

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Five eyes are better than three.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And just because they're so cute:

duckpoopy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is it so trendy to pretend everything is farking terrifying? You can buy triops eggs online or in stores, except in the smallest of towns.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't that the thing that crawled out of Chekov's ear in The Wrath of Khan?
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Five eyes are better than three.


Nine are even better.

Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Sure seem to be a lot of these climate-related "once in a hundred years" deals.  Maybe someone should look into that.


I'm told by top scienticians that it's really nothing to worry about.  It's perfectly normal for animals to have a few extra appendages.   They're basically spares if they ever lose one.

Anyone for a nice, refreshing glass of Brawndo?
 
