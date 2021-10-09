 Skip to content
(USA Today)   If you have developed debilitating PTSD after being assaulted during a previous stint in federal prison, then perhaps you shouldn't do something that will land you back in federal prison   (usatoday.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last TWO times he was in Federal prison for fraud and theft, your honor, were very upsetting to him, so we ask for leniency this time around. Man, that's some kind of stupid.
 
Monac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It reminds me of the guy who murdered his mother and father, then asked for mercy because he was an orphan.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or lock up should be safe. JFC
 
rummonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 I'm glad I stopped to read the article on this one, my knee-jerk reaction was going to be to make a comment about how people who suffer from PTSD sometimes can't break the destructive cycles that they are in now.

This one is just an asshole.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do I believe him about the PTSD?  Yeah, it's prison.  And if we were talking impulse crimes or crimes of passion...ehh...shiat can fark you up, fark with your sleep, with your perception, erode your will and eventually your impulse control maybe.  But fraud?  Yeah, no.  Even if it was all farking your ability to live a straight life the decision to go to crime was still on you at that point.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or lock up should be safe. JFC


While you are correct, I don't put it past someone who has faked their own suicide to fake PTSD.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$543,7778

We tricked him and gave him Canadian dollars.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: $543,7778

We tricked him and gave him Canadian dollars.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Haha.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of all the sympathetic characters out there, this isn't one.
 
