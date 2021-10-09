 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   10-year-old girl teaches anti-maskers some manners   (usatoday.com) divider line
82
    More: Hero, Cuyahoga River, Mask, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, The Mask, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Random act of kindness, Wednesday night'sschool board meeting, 10-year-old Kaylan Park  
•       •       •

2545 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 4:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The girl was facing off against the likes of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/this lady looks she never progressed beyond the high-school mindset.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: The girl was facing off against the likes of this:

[Fark user image 850x694]


/this lady looks she never progressed beyond the high-school mindset.


Holy crap. I thought you were kidding.
Hope she enjoys her new found Internet fame.
Meanwhile, 10-year-old Kaylan Park steals the show:

"It is super weird to be here because adults don't think that their children should wear masks," Kaylan said when it was her turn to speak.  "...A lot of you guys are adults. You guys should be able to know that masks save lives."
When some audience members voiced disagreement, Kaylan responded: "Can I please speak? Let me speak before you guys go off."
Her demand was met with applause.
But some audience members continued talking, which prompted Kaylan to say emphatically: "Please be quiet...It's inappropriate that you guys can't stay quiet."
Kaylan, who was wearing a mask bearing the message "Masks Save Lives," noted that donning a face covering is an act of kindness toward others.

"You're doing it for your safety," she said. "It's like kindness. My teacher tells me when you do something for other people, they can do it back. Wear a mask for them and they'll wear it back. Just wear a mask for kindness. You're showing kindness."
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

troyz99: Megathuma: The girl was facing off against the likes of this:

[Fark user image 850x694]


/this lady looks she never progressed beyond the high-school mindset.

Holy crap. I thought you were kidding.
Hope she enjoys her new found Internet fame.
Meanwhile, 10-year-old Kaylan Park steals the show:

"It is super weird to be here because adults don't think that their children should wear masks," Kaylan said when it was her turn to speak.  "...A lot of you guys are adults. You guys should be able to know that masks save lives."
When some audience members voiced disagreement, Kaylan responded: "Can I please speak? Let me speak before you guys go off."
Her demand was met with applause.
But some audience members continued talking, which prompted Kaylan to say emphatically: "Please be quiet...It's inappropriate that you guys can't stay quiet."
Kaylan, who was wearing a mask bearing the message "Masks Save Lives," noted that donning a face covering is an act of kindness toward others.

"You're doing it for your safety," she said. "It's like kindness. My teacher tells me when you do something for other people, they can do it back. Wear a mask for them and they'll wear it back. Just wear a mask for kindness. You're showing kindness."


they have no kindness to "others".  they have no empathy.   they are a lost people.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, these people are lucky they weren't around when we were kids. There would have been eggs, firecrackers, and who knows what else we would have come up with? My friend's parents and my parents weren't weirdoes. They would have totally just looked the other way.

/we were little bastards
//to those who deserved it
///these people fit the bill
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was dealing with stupid worthless trash who are sure that little girl was only in favor of mask due to indoctrination, as opposed to their totally open-minded crotch fruit, who just happen to believe the same things they do.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat I wish I was eloquent as that little girl.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant to accidentally that.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Oh man, these people are lucky they weren't around when we were kids. There would have been eggs, firecrackers, and who knows what else we would have come up with? My friend's parents and my parents weren't weirdoes. They would have totally just looked the other way.

/we were little bastards
//to those who deserved it
///these people fit the bill


Counterpoint: You* and your friends grew up to be anti-mask bastards.
/Not you specifically, your generation
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'll be damned, maybe there is some hope for the future.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have said "Please be quiet. Adults are supposed to wait their turn to speak".
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do the hecklers all have decorative facial hair? Look closely at the women

Oh yeah...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/so hot
//I'll be in my bunker
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [external-preview.redd.it image 491x282]


I'm sure this woman think she has a point, but I fail to see it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Well I'll be damned, maybe there is some hope for the future.


"There is an infinite amount of hope... but not for us."

- Franz Kafka
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her, but it's still a 10 year-old chastising people who have the mentality of 7 year-olds.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was written on the car next to me at the supermarket the other day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x537]


Why am I not surprised that one of the anti-maskers is wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x537]


And also, it's so stereotypical in that pic that a person not wearing a mask is also wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt. Do All Lives Matter to them, and if so then why won't they mask up and get vaccinated?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: This was written on the car next to me at the supermarket the other day:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


It's true they should use Duct tape.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [external-preview.redd.it image 491x282]


why is the sign backwards?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of sharing. As children, we're taught to share. Let everyone have a turn. Bring enough for the class. Give a little to someone who doesn't have enough.

So ... when does that stop applying? When in our lives are we supposed to go from "Help people in need" to "F*ck you, I got mine"? How do we respond to a child who says, "Jimmy's family is poor and we're not, so why don't we just give them some of our money?"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: skinink: These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x537]

Why am I not surprised that one of the anti-maskers is wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt.


Shakes tiny fist in front of my masked face, at your comment.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not drunk enough to understand these people, I should have more beer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: skinink: These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x537]

Why am I not surprised that one of the anti-maskers is wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt.


Because stupid assholes tend to have overlapping hobbies
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: I'm not drunk enough to understand these people, I should have more beer.



Switch to bath salts.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Flab: skinink: These yahoos believe in "my body, my choice" for anti-masking, but not regarding a woman's right to choose getting an abortion.

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x537]

Why am I not surprised that one of the anti-maskers is wearing a Thin Blue Line t-shirt.

Because stupid assholes tend to have overlapping hobbies


It's all a cult, or a high school gang.  You can't just wear the leather jacket, you have to put on the entire outfit.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Theeng: I'm not drunk enough to understand these people, I should have more beer.


Switch to bath salts.


Nah, it'd be meth if I wanted to be in their shoes.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it sad when a 10 year-old has to explain manners to an adult? We have entire groups of people who believe the best rebuttal to someone else's point is to just talk over them so it can't be heard.  This isn't reserved for just one ideological position.  Bill Mohr and Fox New's 'The Five' both exist on that model.  We need to hire 50,000 immigrant grandmas to moderate our public discussions.  They have no fear of whacking a 350lb drunk man with a gun in the head with a flip-flop and telling them to wait their turn.   Its hard to remain a badass when a 4'2''  89lb, 89 year old woman with an accent and a cane gives you evil stink eye and starts miming she's about to drag you out of the room by your ear.  Grandma doesn't care what you have to say, she just enforces the rules.  She may stand up afterwards and say the most racist, derogatory thing you've ever heard but she'll have the respect to let everyone say their thing.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be repeated all day every day to anti maskers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is everyone fat nowadays?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That girl got some serious eye daggers there.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Yeah, I'm 6-1 and 220 lb and I wouldn't fark with her, either.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and I hope they all let their masks air out for a day or so after writing on them with Sharpies.

/i mean unless you're into huffing magic markers
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ thier huffing marker
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How do we respond to a child who says, "Jimmy's family is poor and we're not, so why don't we just give them some of our money?"



By showing the child that some people are tragically worse off than Jimmy's family, and those who need help the most should get help first. Go together to donate to and/or help at a homeless shelter, animal shelter, etc.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: Combustion: Oh man, these people are lucky they weren't around when we were kids. There would have been eggs, firecrackers, and who knows what else we would have come up with? My friend's parents and my parents weren't weirdoes. They would have totally just looked the other way.

/we were little bastards
//to those who deserved it
///these people fit the bill

Counterpoint: You* and your friends grew up to be anti-mask bastards.
/Not you specifically, your generation


Yeah, you may want to check the vaccine percentage by age group first, boss.  I'll give a pass to those under 18, but the 20 somethings need to kick it up a notch
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: The girl was facing off against the likes of this:

[Fark user image 850x694]


/this lady looks she never progressed beyond the high-school mindset.


She looks like a Karen without the haircut.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get 'em, Greta!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have beaten them with her belt. I'm told that helps in many situations.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh look, police gang colors. Look at that shiat eating smirk. I'm surprised he didn't shoot the girl for being a 'Marxist socialist'.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, girl, it's called the First Amendment.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Is everyone fat nowadays?


Yes.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: That girl got some serious eye daggers there.
[gannett-cdn.com image 850x593]

Yeah, I'm 6-1 and 220 lb and I wouldn't fark with her, either.


Hey, let's put messages on Magic Marker on our masks so we can get high off the fumes!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know this particular ute, but I'm very proud of her all the same.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: The girl was facing off against the likes of this:

[Fark user image image 850x694]


/this lady looks she never progressed beyond the high-school mindset.


Don't forget the arms crossed black lives don't matter shirt assholes.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.