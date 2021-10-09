 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Lebanoff   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Dollar, United States dollar, Electricity, Currency, Reuters, Lebanon, Lebanon's electricity grid, main power plants  
•       •       •

975 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 5:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet the...Seuss did this!
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I sure hope the baloney doesn't spoil
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
muntz
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Governor Abbott of Texas coincide tally announced that ERCOT is now in charge of Lebanon's electrical grid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With no streetlights I guess it will be easier to spot the trucks moving rockets towards the border with Israel?

/power vacuums can fark your whole world order up in a hurry
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is not a power outage, it is Lebanon doing their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lebanon.   Lebanoff.   Lebanon, Lebanoff.  The Leban.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It sounds like they need to get off their reliance on petroleum based energy sources. I'm sure Iran would be willing to help them start a nuclear program.
 
Muso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Governor Abbott of Texas coincide tally announced that ERCOT is now in charge of Lebanon's electrical grid


Similar to when I lived in California and we'd have blackouts on a random Tuesday.  And Wednesday and Thursday and Friday...
/and Monday
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the bombing begins at midnight

/local time
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are the lesbians okay?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does this mean I won't get any of their cuisine? ;_;
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No electricity?  That's terrible.  And just when things were going so well for them...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lebanoff?

Considering Lebanon was long occupied by Syria, and Syria is a puppet regime for Russia, then it would be ironic if Lebanoff was the name of the guy responsible for Lebanon's current problems!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Lebanoff?

Considering Lebanon was long occupied by Syria, and Syria is a puppet regime for Russia, then it would be ironic if Lebanoff was the name of the guy responsible for Lebanon's current problems!


So, Lebannov?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

8 inches: I bet the...Seuss did this!


Nah, they just can't pay their bills.

This has been forseen/predicted 6 months ago.  We knew it was going to happen, just not exactly when.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I rarely upvote headlines.

This one tho. LOL
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So FYI,  the power goes in and off there all the time every day.

I think people are used to it yet.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: maddogdelta: Governor Abbott of Texas coincide tally announced that ERCOT is now in charge of Lebanon's electrical grid

Similar to when I lived in California and we'd have blackouts on a random Tuesday.  And Wednesday and Thursday and Friday...
/and Monday


We lost power for 5.5 hours yesterday, but we're in the mountains. That being said, 53k customers in 4 counties.

We went to Reno for all you can eat sushi to ride it out.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.