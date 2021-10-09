 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Only in Canada you say? Pity   (cbc.ca) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Royal Navy, Tea, crisis of morale, Earl Grey tea, United States Navy, Black tea, Canadian patrol frigate, commander of HMCS Winnipeg  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 3:36 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't realize that it was tea, sodomy and the lash
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poutine flavored tea?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WHAT!? They've banned alcohol while at sea?

I can't believe our Navy has lost it's traditions so fully.

Although some of those traditions were sexual assault and racism, so maybe it's a good thing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes - especially if you find an expat or an Anglophile - Canadians can be more traditionally British than the British.   Canada's not exactly that old, and we cribbed our laws and culture from the UK back in the day with frequent partial updates since.

I don't know if it's the same in other provinces never mind other countries, but we actually have a lot of municipal 'British clubs' in Ontario where old white people of English ancestry gather... presumably to talk about how wonderfully English they all are and compare just how close to London they are from.  (This matters, I gather, at least to people from London)

I dunno.  I like tea, I am definitely of English ancestry, but I don't see myself joining one of those clubs when I retire.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice of the RN to make its sailors feel at home with a few arbitrary shortages of basic goods
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Sometimes - especially if you find an expat or an Anglophile - Canadians can be more traditionally British than the British.   Canada's not exactly that old, and we cribbed our laws and culture from the UK back in the day with frequent partial updates since.

I don't know if it's the same in other provinces never mind other countries, but we actually have a lot of municipal 'British clubs' in Ontario where old white people of English ancestry gather... presumably to talk about how wonderfully English they all are and compare just how close to London they are from.  (This matters, I gather, at least to people from London)

I dunno.  I like tea, I am definitely of English ancestry, but I don't see myself joining one of those clubs when I retire.


The best part of shaking off our colonial masters is that we can build our own culture.

/crushes a can of fourloko on forehead
//it's twelvsies motherfarker
 
adj_m
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tea is pretty good but it's no coffee.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, not only in Canada.


"navies are in the habit of exchanging trinkets of appreciation on a regular basis"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Nice of the RN to make its sailors feel at home with a few arbitrary shortages of basic goods


This is NOT about Brexit! Every country's navy has ships idling waiting for someone bring them tea!

And this article is from months ago and besides the Dutch Trade Minister misspoke.

I should know because I'm simultaneously Canadian and British but not both.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: TheAlgebraist: Nice of the RN to make its sailors feel at home with a few arbitrary shortages of basic goods

This is NOT about Brexit! Every country's navy has ships idling waiting for someone bring them tea!


I mean, why even HAVE a colony otherwise?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
🎵Rue Britannia!

Britannia Rues the waves🎵
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 🎵Rue Britannia!

Britannia Rues the waves🎵


No, that was Bea, not Rue
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The absolute best Earl Grey tea I've come across in my life, and believe me I've tried a lot, is from the Sloane tea company.

I figured it was some hoity toity old company based in London, UK what with that name, but it turned out to be based in Toronto.

Anyway, if that's what they ended up with they're lucky.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lasso: "I thought tea would taste like brown water.  I was right."
 
mavvy911
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I never expected a reference to Red Rose tea on Fark, but here we are, lol. For anyone curious: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Red_Ro​se_Tea
 
capacc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's nothing a freighter leaving the Mississippi River had to stop and anchor because the Steward forgot grits.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.