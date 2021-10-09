 Skip to content
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We went from being second in the world for vaccinations to like, 30th. Until we kill off or infect the unvaccinated, we're just going to keep having these waves. And I guess we're going to keep having to get boosters every six months. I hope the government keeps paying for that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When this all started, I predicted 1,000,000 USA deaths and 10 years before mission accomplished.
Both of the guys I discussed this with at our last face-face meeting are now dead. One from the 'Rona, one from Agent Orange non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
My story, sticking to it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: We went from being second in the world for vaccinations to like, 30th. Until we kill off or infect the unvaccinated, we're just going to keep having these waves. And I guess we're going to keep having to get boosters every six months. I hope the government keeps paying for that.


Unfortunately, both you and snocone are probably right on the money.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's literally every person/family for themselves at this point. I will continue to do what is necessary to protect my family for as long as it takes, whether that's boosters or masks in poorly ventilated public spaces or whatever. Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep. The problem will take care of itself over the long term, but we need to look after our own.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.


I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.


I meant literal verbal debates. Pushing them out of important jobs that require public contact, yes, that needs to keep happening.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three years ago I sold my backup generator because the power had not gone out for years. Used to was a heavy snow country and before the power lines were buried it was a regular two or three times a winter outage. I now live real close to a major distribution station and did not get a clear vision from my crystal ball.
Have stock of water that we rotate on schedule.
Two food pantries which leads to regular contribution to food shelves.Shopping generators, I find they have tripled+ in price.

Sawdust and Mildew: downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.

I meant literal verbal debates. Pushing them out of important jobs that require public contact, yes, that needs to keep happening.



Have you not grokked the lesson that all jobs matter?
Citation: if it were not important, it would not be a job
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

downstairs: I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.


One of the holdouts in my office finally got vaccinated because she wanted to go to some concerts and didn't want the hassle of getting tested before each of them. So her deeply held convictions gave way at the slightest inconvenience.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the virus isn't stupid

The virus isn't even alive. It's all the HermanCainAward winners who are stupid.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife's long-time family doctor recently announced she was retiring and directly cited the recent vaccine policies in our province, ie formally revealed she's against the covid19 vaccinations.  We hadn't been relying on her for quite some time due to her antiquated thinking and practice in general, plus she'd had a history of appease other members of the family in their quests to achieve medical disability status using bullshiat reasoning.

This absolutely confirmed she's been a negative on the medical profession and we should have formally ditched her long ago.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: Three years ago I sold my backup generator because the power had not gone out for years. Used to was a heavy snow country and before the power lines were buried it was a regular two or three times a winter outage. I now live real close to a major distribution station and did not get a clear vision from my crystal ball.
Have stock of water that we rotate on schedule.
Two food pantries which leads to regular contribution to food shelves.Shopping generators, I find they have tripled+ in price.Sawdust and Mildew: downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.

I meant literal verbal debates. Pushing them out of important jobs that require public contact, yes, that needs to keep happening.


Have you not grokked the lesson that all jobs matter?
Citation: if it were not important, it would not be a job


In my experience most of management could vanish into thin air and it would be weeks before anyone noticed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder when the definition of fully vaccinated will change to also having had the booster shot(s).
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.


I really farking hate that as a tactic for getting people to do things (even if they're the right things to do). But, by and large, the anti-covid-vax folks are the ones who made sure it's a valid tactic in the US, so at this point fark 'em. Use their own bullshiat as designed, and maybe we'll get two birds with one stone and end up with vaccinated pro-worker folks. I doubt it, but maybe.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLbertarians told us that charity would successfully address market failures. Weird how that never happened. Huh.

/it's almost as if failures that are functions of choice can't be solved by functions of choice
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like some people have been saying this from day one.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's just great. Because there are plenty of idiots who will never admit to being wrong, and just get vaccinated. I guess for the rest of my life I will be in my home.

/boomer
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blame Facebook
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weasel words... the pandemic may end but COVID will be endemic and a part of society. It doesn't matter even if the US were mostly vaccinated as we aren't about to lock ourselves from the rest of the world and vice versa.
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like some people have been saying this from day one.


Yeah, this isn't some profound statement. Medical issues aside, there's nothing preventing any teen or adult from getting the vaccine but human behavior. Same goes for wearing masks, social distancing, etc.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

syrynxx: And the virus isn't stupid

The virus isn't even alive. It's all the HermanCainAward winners who are stupid.


Outwitted by lifeless molecules.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snocone: Three years ago I sold my backup generator because the power had not gone out for years. Used to was a heavy snow country and before the power lines were buried it was a regular two or three times a winter outage. I now live real close to a major distribution station and did not get a clear vision from my crystal ball.
Have stock of water that we rotate on schedule.
Two food pantries which leads to regular contribution to food shelves.Shopping generators, I find they have tripled+ in price.Sawdust and Mildew: downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.

I meant literal verbal debates. Pushing them out of important jobs that require public contact, yes, that needs to keep happening.


Have you not grokked the lesson that all jobs matter?
Citation: if it were not important, it would not be a job


Barista?
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think there's enough vaccinated and sick to make the current variants unable to spike like they have previously, but a new variant could change this (though that is not inevitable) and there's still the unknown of how long immunity will last.  If there's still some COVID floating around if and when the sick and unvaccinated lose their immunity and if and when the unboostered lose immunity, we could see another spike that way.
 
webct_god
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We went from being second in the world for vaccinations to like, 30th. Until we kill off or infect the unvaccinated, we're just going to keep having these waves. And I guess we're going to keep having to get boosters every six months. I hope the government keeps paying for that.


Vaccination is not going to stop this. Antivaxers are not THE problem, though they are A problem. Too many breakthrough infections. Antimaskers are the reason this keeps up like it is.

I do realize a Venn diagram of these would almost look like a circle. But I know a few people that are vaxed, refuse to wear masks because they are vaxed, AND have tested positive at some point after being vaxed. They are not helping simply be getting vaccinated...

It really pisses me off that we could have been out of this crap months ago if everyone did their part, which was literally to do nothing.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bjork approved headline.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

webct_god: Lsherm: We went from being second in the world for vaccinations to like, 30th. Until we kill off or infect the unvaccinated, we're just going to keep having these waves. And I guess we're going to keep having to get boosters every six months. I hope the government keeps paying for that.

Vaccination is not going to stop this. Antivaxers are not THE problem, though they are A problem. Too many breakthrough infections. Antimaskers are the reason this keeps up like it is.

I do realize a Venn diagram of these would almost look like a circle. But I know a few people that are vaxed, refuse to wear masks because they are vaxed, AND have tested positive at some point after being vaxed. They are not helping simply be getting vaccinated...

It really pisses me off that we could have been out of this crap months ago if everyone did their part, which was literally to do nothing.


The breakthrough cases are still most likely being caught from unvaccinated people.  Vaccinated people are not just less likely to catch it, but much less likely to spread it.  So yeah, masks plus vaccines would be ideal, but even just high vaccination rate would do quite a bit to get us out of it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
yup

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snocone: When this all started, I predicted 1,000,000 USA deaths and 10 years before mission accomplished.
Both of the guys I discussed this with at our last face-face meeting are now dead. One from the 'Rona, one from Agent Orange non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
My story, sticking to it.


In Feb 2020 I predicted 4 million...no timeliness. Were farked
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

webct_god: Vaccination is not going to stop this. Antivaxers are not THE problem, though they are A problem. Too many breakthrough infections. Antimaskers are the reason this keeps up like it is.

I do realize a Venn diagram of these would almost look like a circle. But I know a few people that are vaxed, refuse to wear masks because they are vaxed, AND have tested positive at some point after being vaxed. They are not helping simply be getting vaccinated...


It's both.  Vaccination reduces your odds of catching COVID, reduces your odds of a severe case if you do, and reduces your ability to spread it if you have it.  Masks reduce your ability to spread it as well.

Antivaxxers are very much the problem, because if we could get everyone vaccinated the virus wouldn't spread effectively enough to continue for long, it would 'burn out'.  Masks are what should be a temporary solution to a temporary problem, turned permanent by antivaxxers.  Who also won't wear masks, just to make things that much worse.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

revrendjim: snocone: Three years ago I sold my backup generator because the power had not gone out for years. Used to was a heavy snow country and before the power lines were buried it was a regular two or three times a winter outage. I now live real close to a major distribution station and did not get a clear vision from my crystal ball.
Have stock of water that we rotate on schedule.
Two food pantries which leads to regular contribution to food shelves.Shopping generators, I find they have tripled+ in price.Sawdust and Mildew: downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.

I meant literal verbal debates. Pushing them out of important jobs that require public contact, yes, that needs to keep happening.


Have you not grokked the lesson that all jobs matter?
Citation: if it were not important, it would not be a job

In my experience most of management could vanish into thin air and it would be weeks before anyone noticed.


But who would hold meetings?  Or do reviews?  Or give reprimands for wearing the wrong kind of shirt?

Management is indispensable for those types of things.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Give it ten to fifteen years and we might have it under control
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snocone: Have you not grokked the lesson that all jobs matter?
Citation: if it were not important, it would not be a job


LOL.

Oh, you were serious.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Correction: We were farked. We're pretty much on a Judas cradle at this point...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I wonder when the definition of fully vaccinated will change to also having had the booster shot(s).


Depends on when you got your second dose
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was afraid Kevin Bacon had died.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aimtastic: downstairs: I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.

One of the holdouts in my office finally got vaccinated because she wanted to go to some concerts and didn't want the hassle of getting tested before each of them. So her deeply held convictions gave way at the slightest inconvenience.


They need to put foot to gas pedal making it harder to live in society if you don't want to get vaccinated. Treat them like bioterrorists and threaten them with jail time.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.


smarted
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 minute ago  

downstairs: Sawdust and Mildew: Mask/vaccine debates are useless because the idiots are dug in too deep.

I disagree.  Keep pushing the unvaccinated out of jobs.  I've seen anti-vaxxers fold.  And we've only begun the process of firing them.


Have CPS take their kids from them if they don't get them vaccinated.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lifeslammer: Blame Facebook


I do
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ less than a minute ago  

webct_god: Lsherm: We went from being second in the world for vaccinations to like, 30th. Until we kill off or infect the unvaccinated, we're just going to keep having these waves. And I guess we're going to keep having to get boosters every six months. I hope the government keeps paying for that.

Vaccination is not going to stop this. Antivaxers are not THE problem, though they are A problem. Too many breakthrough infections. Antimaskers are the reason this keeps up like it is.

I do realize a Venn diagram of these would almost look like a circle. But I know a few people that are vaxed, refuse to wear masks because they are vaxed, AND have tested positive at some point after being vaxed. They are not helping simply be getting vaccinated...

It really pisses me off that we could have been out of this crap months ago if everyone did their part, which was literally to do nothing.


Put me in charge and see what happens.
 
