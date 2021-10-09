 Skip to content
(Deslidefied)   Top 50 cities where farkers live. Subby never realized so many of us were from Wisconsin
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is wrong with Wisconsin?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cold weather?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Appleton gets the number one spot in something.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ethnic legacies maybe?

2000 data

RankAncestry% of Population
1.German42.6
2.Irish10.9
3.Polish9.3
4.Norwegian8.5
5.English6.5
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did Iowa get on there at all? Proximity to Wisconsin?
Also, there does not appear to be any correlation between drunkerness and health? Hard to tell.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All I can gather is people REALLY hate living in Wisconsin and Iowa.
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are 72 counties in Wisconsin. 41 made the top 50.  I wonder if the list was expanded to the top 100 if every Wisconsin county would make the list.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: What isn't wrong with Wisconsin?


Ftfy
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're so hammered in Jefferson County, the Highway Department put up the wrong sign.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waupaca, Outagamie and Brown county are contiguous and I know a couple of cardiac surgeons that clear over a million a year (a couple of hospitals even built them their own wing) because of the health habits of people in that area. The Orthopedics do pretty well from just treating the drunk and stupid stuff.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're gonna need to have an intervention for Wisconsin.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: We're gonna need to have an intervention for Wisconsin.


The only way to get anyone to attend is if drinks and casserole are served and kids are limited to just light beer.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: How did Iowa get on there at all? Proximity to Wisconsin?
Also, there does not appear to be any correlation between drunkerness and health? Hard to tell.


If anything, these counties are healthier than average.  Some of them are much healthier.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bored at work so have an image. Yellow are counties on the list, green aren't.

Doesn't seem to be a huge difference between the more rural areas vs. population centers. Just kind of drinking all over. Which makes me think that yes, if the list was expanded to 100 counties they'd all be on there.

And no I didn't do Packers colors on purpose, those were just the default colors on the first website I found that let me easily color in counties.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: KarmicDisaster: How did Iowa get on there at all? Proximity to Wisconsin?
Also, there does not appear to be any correlation between drunkerness and health? Hard to tell.

If anything, these counties are healthier than average.  Some of them are much healthier.


Self reported, maybe they feel good. All the time.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The last time I visited the in-laws, I went to bed when five of the guys wandered into the garage to  "have a few beers".

I walked out there the next morning to grab something out of the refrigerator and there were cans everywhere. I mean...EVERYWHERE. On top of the exercise equipment, on top and inside the bobcats/four wheelers, scatters on the floor, one stuck to the dart board with a knife.

My SIL was the one that cleaned it all up. All 126 cans. For five guys. That started around 11 pm.

So yeah...go Wisconsin. I guess.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The last time I visited the in-laws, I went to bed when five of the guys wandered into the garage to  "have a few beers".

I walked out there the next morning to grab something out of the refrigerator and there were cans everywhere. I mean...EVERYWHERE. On top of the exercise equipment, on top and inside the bobcats/four wheelers, scatters on the floor, one stuck to the dart board with a knife.

My SIL was the one that cleaned it all up. All 126 cans. For five guys. That started around 11 pm.

So yeah...go Wisconsin. I guess.


Sounds like the In-laws should just go with a Wisconsin solution I have seen in several garages there. Only 25 cans of beer sounds a little light unless they were at least 5.9%
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wisconsin?  Never heard of it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they keep underrating our alcoholism, wtf! goddamned east coast media!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hm. I solemnly swear to try to put Virginia on that list next time.

/ difficulty: I don't technically live in a county.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was Wisconsin that bad?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And no one? Wisconsin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Used to live in #2, moved to #1.

/See the Lewis Black bit on drinking in Wisconsin.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The last time I visited the in-laws, I went to bed when five of the guys wandered into the garage to  "have a few beers".

I walked out there the next morning to grab something out of the refrigerator and there were cans everywhere. I mean...EVERYWHERE. On top of the exercise equipment, on top and inside the bobcats/four wheelers, scatters on the floor, one stuck to the dart board with a knife.

My SIL was the one that cleaned it all up. All 126 cans. For five guys. That started around 11 pm.

So yeah...go Wisconsin. I guess.


You're talking about practice here, man. Practice. Not watching a Packers game. Practice.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Go home, Wisconsin. You're drunk.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Excessive Farking is less than you think.

Personally, I only make a few hundred posts a day and cosider a social Farker. I do not feel a need to correct everybody who is wrong on Fark.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Appleton gets the number one spot in something.


Holy shiat, yes.  Those people can drink.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is home to Milwaukee, isn't  it?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This information is compatible with my own life experience: many of the best times in my life I'll never remember happened in the drunken dairy air of Wisconsin. Farmboys in La Crosse... don't even get me started.

This 'ya hey dere' is for you, Sconnie friends.

/Also, I miss Smut-n-Eggs in Madison
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What is wrong with Wisconsin?


This is what their coeds look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why did they have such a long list when one place named Wisconsin would have taken care of it.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

desertfool: Used to live in #2, moved to #1.

/See the Lewis Black bit on drinking in Wisconsin.


#24. Surprised, I blame it on UW Oshkosh changing their spring break so it does not coincide with St Patrick's Day
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Worst-case scenarios after graduation."

"Ding! Live in Milwaukee. Live in Milwaukee."

/ obscure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was there anything on the list that wasn't Wisconsin or WI-adjacent?
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Wisconsin" is from the Algonquin for "hold my beer I gotta whiz."
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The last time I visited the in-laws, I went to bed when five of the guys wandered into the garage to  "have a few beers".

I walked out there the next morning to grab something out of the refrigerator and there were cans everywhere. I mean...EVERYWHERE. On top of the exercise equipment, on top and inside the bobcats/four wheelers, scatters on the floor, one stuck to the dart board with a knife.

My SIL was the one that cleaned it all up. All 126 cans. For five guys. That started around 11 pm.

So yeah...go Wisconsin. I guess.

Sounds like the In-laws should just go with a Wisconsin solution I have seen in several garages there. Only 25 cans of beer sounds a little light unless they were at least 5.9%
[Fark user image image 181x278]


I honestly can't remember what it is they drink. I think it's Icehouse or Keystone Light.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus, Wisconsin.
Clean yo self up.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I did not realize that drinking a liter of 100 proof liquor in the night is abhorrent drinking behavior until I join the Army. My girlfriend at the time, now wife, came to visit. She did not take a forced sobriety break during basic training. She drink everyone under the table at the bar in Texas. One of the guys I was with was face down in the urinal by the end of the night because he tried to keep pace with her. She weighed 100 lb.
 
