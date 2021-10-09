 Skip to content
(Popular Science) Because nothing says "classy" quite like buying the right inflatable hot tub
34
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I haven't checked hot tub prices lately, or ever, but it seems like $1,000 is getting close to "permanent" hot tub pricing.

Then again, "permanent" hot tubs are not as portable for the roving, apartment dwelling hot tub orgy set.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Actually, that's pretty good considering most hot tubs only get used a season or two and then sorta rot in the deck with black mold growing on them.

They're kinda kids back yard trampolens which 'seemed like a good idea at the time' and then rot through have to be hauled off on 'free garbage cleanup day'
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeto2: I haven't checked hot tub prices lately, or ever, but it seems like $1,000 is getting close to "permanent" hot tub pricing.

Then again, "permanent" hot tubs are not as portable for the roving, apartment dwelling hot tub orgy set.


Inflatables are around $500. I am very happy with mine.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: Inflatables are around $500. I am very happy with mine.


What's her name?


/obvious joke is obvious
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you've never owned a hot tub and are considering buying one, it's a really good idea to go the inflatable route because you'll save a ton of money on buying it and setting it up and will have the opportunity to see how much you actually use it. Because hot tubs are like exercise equipment -- lots of people get really excited about having them, buy them and use them a lot for the first few weeks (maybe a month or two), and then never use them again. Get the inflatable and see how much you use it for, say, 6 months to a year. If you find, say 8 months in, that you haven't stepped into it for several months, you're probably not meant to be a hot tub owner. And there's nothing wrong with that, and you will have saved a lot of money.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imodium Diarrhea Relief Hot Tub Commercial 1999
Youtube mYYBRKTW8jM
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on. Why don't I have an inflatable hot tub?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mYYBRKTW​8jM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


It's that little laugh the guy does combined with that look of horror on the face of his neighbor that really makes that commercial.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not bad for northern climates where the backyard hot tub sits unused being weathered by ice storms six months of the year. Come October you just deflate the thing and store it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Valter: Hang on. Why don't I have an inflatable hot tub?


No running water?
 
ifky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You need a "classy" inflatable hot tub to relax in after a "fancy" dinner at Applebee's
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last time I bothered checking the cost of chemicals and electricity to keep a hot tub in proper working condition was about $70 a month. Since these inflatable ones don't even come with a cover it seems likely you'll spend a good deal more than than for the months of the year you actually use it. How many times can you put one of these into storage for the season and still have it be in reasonable working condition (no leaks, pump and heater still work) when you set it up again?
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its what "Rent a Orgy" needs !!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you've never owned a hot tub and are considering buying one, it's a really good idea to go the inflatable route because you'll save a ton of money on buying it and setting it up and will have the opportunity to see how much you actually use it. Because hot tubs are like exercise equipment -- lots of people get really excited about having them, buy them and use them a lot for the first few weeks (maybe a month or two), and then never use them again. Get the inflatable and see how much you use it for, say, 6 months to a year. If you find, say 8 months in, that you haven't stepped into it for several months, you're probably not meant to be a hot tub owner. And there's nothing wrong with that, and you will have saved a lot of money.


So it's a lifestyle, like tanning.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: Actually, that's pretty good considering most hot tubs only get used a season or two and then sorta rot in the deck with black mold growing on them.

They're kinda kids back yard trampolens which 'seemed like a good idea at the time' and then rot through have to be hauled off on 'free garbage cleanup day'


That's exactly the reason to get an inflatable hot tub as a "will we use it" test. We bought a mold injection cheap hot tub in 2017 - it was $2000 at the time, but was far nicer than any inflatable. We figured we wouldn't lose money on it if we didn't get use out of it in the first 6 months or so. It was a 120v plug & play... and we used the HELL out of it, almost every night. When we moved, we sold it, and at our new home upgraded to a much better model and use it damn near every night. I don't understand people who get one and never use it, it helps my back out so much and we just enjoy sitting out having a drink in the hot tub instead of on the couch. Far better views.
 
cefm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I notice they didn't rate them on best for boning down in. Not helpful.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've owned two hottubs.  Loved, loved, loved them.  Had to leave them behind, as they were hard wired to the house.  Current home has a garden tub with jets for the hot tub experience.  We never, ever use it.

I might get an inflatable one, once the season turns.  They are wonderful from late fall to mid spring.  Then I would leave it inflated and stash in my parking spot of the garage til fall comes again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember, you can't spell "hot tubs" without "ho butts."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeto2: I haven't checked hot tub prices lately, or ever, but it seems like $1,000 is getting close to "permanent" hot tub pricing.

Then again, "permanent" hot tubs are not as portable for the roving, apartment dwelling hot tub orgy set.


Eh, a good permanent organization grade hot tub will run you close to 10k.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We've been in this house 29 years, we're on our second hard shell hot tub. I tell you, I feel like freaking royalty when I step down into it. Sitting out under the stars or under the fully blooming cherry tree is amazing. It's also a nice place to meditate.
Electricity isn't cheap but the money I save on inefficient massages more than makes up for it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeto2: I haven't checked hot tub prices lately, or ever, but it seems like $1,000 is getting close to "permanent" hot tub pricing.

Then again, "permanent" hot tubs are not as portable for the roving, apartment dwelling hot tub orgy set.


Orgy. Weird. I must not type that word often enough.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Plus, wouldn't it be nice to set up a hot tub while camping or on vacation?"

WTF?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cefm: I notice they didn't rate them on best for boning down in. Not helpful.


Use the hot tub for foreplay.

Actual sex in water is not that great.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark you subby.  Some people have to settle for what they can afford, regardless of your opinion.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

revrendjim: leeto2: I haven't checked hot tub prices lately, or ever, but it seems like $1,000 is getting close to "permanent" hot tub pricing.

Then again, "permanent" hot tubs are not as portable for the roving, apartment dwelling hot tub orgy set.

Inflatables are around $500. I am very happy with mine.


I bought a great one for about $300.  The only problem was how much electricity it used.  Also, it took all day to heat up.  So every time I wanted to use it, I had to PLAN on using it 7 hours later, and it cost me about 30 bucks in electricity each time.

/Sold it at a garage sale for 400 bucks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Valter: Hang on. Why don't I have an inflatable hot tub?

No running water?


You haven't bought it?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ǝɯɐʍʞ ᴉɥ
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to work at a pool and spa store as a teen.  Hot tubs were a never ending source of customer vexation.  They were at the time (dunno now) trickier to manage chemically than pools, due to the smaller volume and higher temp.  The overlap in the venn diagram of people who wanted them versus could actually take care of them was about zero.  They were just an ongoing waste of water and power as the owners constantly dumped the water and refilled and reheated.
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Remember, you can't spell "hot tubs" without "ho butts."


I'm not sure if I should be angry or impressed.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After a decade of thinking about it, we finally got a hot tub this spring. In my area, a 7 seat dual pump tub runs about $10k on sale. Plus the electrical install of course. Then we expanded our deck around it. We've used it almost every night since we got it, and will until it hits -40 or so and it's too cold to walk the 6 steps to it.

Today is 'dump and refill day', so won't be back in until tomorrow morning coffee.

/getting a kick, etc.
 
acouvis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Actually, that's pretty good considering most hot tubs only get used a season or two and then sorta rot in the deck with black mold growing on them.

They're kinda kids back yard trampolens which 'seemed like a good idea at the time' and then rot through have to be hauled off on 'free garbage cleanup day'


Pools and hottubs are also bad for your insurance rates.  One chapter in Freakonomics was comparing ho bad havin a pool was compared to having a gun.  Both bad, pool worse. By far.
 
acouvis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I used to work at a pool and spa store as a teen.  Hot tubs were a never ending source of customer vexation.  They were at the time (dunno now) trickier to manage chemically than pools, due to the smaller volume and higher temp.  The overlap in the venn diagram of people who wanted them versus could actually take care of them was about zero.  They were just an ongoing waste of water and power as the owners constantly dumped the water and refilled and reheated.


They take up less space and waste less water than a golf course though.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I used to work at a pool and spa store as a teen.  Hot tubs were a never ending source of customer vexation.  They were at the time (dunno now) trickier to manage chemically than pools, due to the smaller volume and higher temp.  The overlap in the venn diagram of people who wanted them versus could actually take care of them was about zero.  They were just an ongoing waste of water and power as the owners constantly dumped the water and refilled and reheated.


They have made it a little easier to manage now but you pay a little more. I use a frog system that flips over when it's out of chlorine so you just swap the little plastic module and throw it in recycling, add a tsp of non chlorine shock every other day, and make sure ph and alk are right. I do a full re-fill quarterly and 10% ish changes about once a month. Not too difficult to manage.
 
