(CNN)   Brazil: number two with a coffin   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, So Paulo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, United Nations, Malaria, past year, Brazil, Infectious disease, United States  
886 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 12:02 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA! WE'RE NUMBER ONE!! USA! USA! USA!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: USA! USA! USA! WE'RE NUMBER ONE!! USA! USA! USA!


We are usually #1 for all the wrong reasons
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas will be enlisting the Samba Police to fix that aggressive record threat, as soon as The Day of the Dead has been celebrated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: USA! USA! USA! WE'RE NUMBER ONE!! USA! USA! USA!


The number of excess deaths compared to the average puts our COVID number at more than a million, and I'm sure Brazil would be too, but I forget what the figures are for them. However the reigning champ would be India, because their undercount is said to be in the millions. What I'm saying is that we really need to try harder.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia and India would like to have a word.  Russia may well have more than 600k dead but they're lying about their numbers.

India I doubt we'll ever know.  At one point they were reporting that the funeral industry was completely overwhelmed, with areas running out of wood for cremations.  At that time they were reporting ~3k deaths/day.  But doing some basic math, ~20k people die in India on a normal day from natural causes.  A 15% increase caused that kind of chaos?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original Trump is ahead of the Brazilian Trump. Makes sense.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: SpecialSnowFlake: USA! USA! USA! WE'RE NUMBER ONE!! USA! USA! USA!

The number of excess deaths compared to the average puts our COVID number at more than a million, and I'm sure Brazil would be too, but I forget what the figures are for them. However the reigning champ would be India, because their undercount is said to be in the millions. What I'm saying is that we really need to try harder.


you're always pushing us to be #1 coach.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need to pray stronger!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, number 2 on paper. Given the statistical deviation from every other country and the government coverup to keep their fascists in power, India is still far and away number 1 with estimated more than 1.4M sacrifices to their nationalist posturing.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
please stop using the SAD tag for Covid deaths
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once you adjust the figure for the exchange rate that's almost one Brazillion people.
 
Mugato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Once again, they only talk about actual deaths, not infected.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

