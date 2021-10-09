 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Did they check the trunks for bodies? They really need to check the trunks for bodies. Just saying   (jalopnik.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, 2000s automobiles, Front wheel drive vehicles, Mini Cooper Countryman S, Motor vehicles manufactured in the United States, casualty of a traumatic family holiday, Pickup truck, 2010s automobiles, previous owner  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you ever completely abandon your car and leave it to rust under the watchful eye of the parking lot gods?

No. Have you checked if some of the 10 vehicles abandoned were owned by people that may have passed away before returning? How many vehicles does an airport parking garage the size of Pittsburgh's hold? Over the course of two years?

Never assign abondonment to that which can be explained by people just not returning to their point of origin for various ressons.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not parking it, we're abandoning it"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: "We're not parking it, we're abandoning it"


Lighten up, Francis.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did these cars also not have license plates?
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pic of the dog that found the car

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes the wife and kids and job just get to be too much, so you clean out the accounts and take a plane to freedom, somewhere hot and naked.

But wouldn't the car go to the wife?  She'd probably need it since the bastard emptied all the accounts.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Gizmodo then a Jalopnik?  You gonna throw on a Jezebel for the hat trick?  I love a good Jezebel.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Did these cars also not have license plates?


I'm sure they do, but at every airport I've been to it wouldn't seem odd to have a car in a parking lot for a month or more, if anyone noticed. A friend of mine left his in a Quik-Park then went to study abroad for a year- the $10 a day was the cheapest storage he could find as most actual storage facilities wouldn't let you park a car in a locker.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems odd. They could easily find out who the cars are registered to. Maybe they were reported stolen.
Maybe the person died while on vacation or got busted for drug smuggling and is in prison somewhere?

The BMW has a plate on it, looks like an Illinois plate but I'm not 100% sure. A cop could easily look them up and see who they're registered to. Did they do any research at all to try and find the owners?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Long term parking has a minimum charge....
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: jaylectricity: Did these cars also not have license plates?

I'm sure they do, but at every airport I've been to it wouldn't seem odd to have a car in a parking lot for a month or more, if anyone noticed. A friend of mine left his in a Quik-Park then went to study abroad for a year- the $10 a day was the cheapest storage he could find as most actual storage facilities wouldn't let you park a car in a locker.


id imagine it would be cheaper just to get a cab to the airport
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reggie Hammond may come looking for it once he gets out of the joint - I'm just saying.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaylectricity: Did these cars also not have license plates?


This.
A red light or speed camera will track your plate in few days, no matter if you live out of state. How difficult is to track the owner here? Do they even try?

/DNRTFA
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: Sword and Shield: jaylectricity: Did these cars also not have license plates?

I'm sure they do, but at every airport I've been to it wouldn't seem odd to have a car in a parking lot for a month or more, if anyone noticed. A friend of mine left his in a Quik-Park then went to study abroad for a year- the $10 a day was the cheapest storage he could find as most actual storage facilities wouldn't let you park a car in a locker.

id imagine it would be cheaper just to get a cab to the airport


Yes, but you'd still have to find a place to park the car for a year.
 
hlehmann
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: Sword and Shield: jaylectricity: Did these cars also not have license plates?

I'm sure they do, but at every airport I've been to it wouldn't seem odd to have a car in a parking lot for a month or more, if anyone noticed. A friend of mine left his in a Quik-Park then went to study abroad for a year- the $10 a day was the cheapest storage he could find as most actual storage facilities wouldn't let you park a car in a locker.

id imagine it would be cheaper just to get a cab to the airport


But he would still have to store his car somewhere.  The airport lot may have been the cheapest option beyond just parking it on the street somewhere and hoping it doesn't get stripped or towed.
 
