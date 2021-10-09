 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   You always find that missing ski in the last place you looked   (gizmodo.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Snow, prehistoric ski, Ski binding, Skiing, unbelievable find, Ski, first ski, 1,300-year-old wooden ski  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Oct 2021 at 11:24 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jerryskid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably fell off when the dude was going up on the chair lift and he couldn't find it coming down on one ski.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where there is snow, there are skiers. Even thousands of years ago.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay Ötzi where is the other one?
It's like you only see a single shoe by the side of a highway
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just to be contrary, I always keep looking in a few more spots.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, because when you find the missing ski, you don't look anymore
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kinda like finding your car keys or glasses in the last place you looked. Of course they were in the last place you looked. It would be stupid to keep looking after you had found them.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was only the second prehistoric ski found with its binding still attached

Try bringing that in for a tune
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be that article 'what we put up our butts ~2021 edition".
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The ski was stuck firmly in the ice, and because Hole didn't have the tools to dislodge it, he and his partner were forced to leave it behind"

Hey guys, let's go look for something in the ice and not bring our ice toolbox.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.