(CNN)   Creed Bratton's still at large   (cnn.com) divider line
282 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 10:14 AM



chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The operation was presumably named in honor of the hit sitcom "The Office," which takes place at a fictional paper company named Dunder Mifflin in Scranton.

presumably?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creed Batton's what is still at large?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel angry
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will they take it higher?
 
Pextor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Scranton strangler is still at large too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That whole system just feels like a setup for a failure for the people involved..It's not setup to keep
the people OUT of the system, but to keep putting them back IN the system..A way to inflate
a bunch of "LAW AND ORDER!!!" statistics by simply beating down a class of criminals that
no one wants to defend..Just taking advantage of a situation for the sake of it...It's kind of disgusting..
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
" involuntary deviate sexual intercourse"

Ah, the name of my soon to drop collab with Marilyn Manson
 
tell the truth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They call it Scranton. What?
The Electric City
Scranton
What?
The Electric City
Lazy Scranton the Electric City
They call it that 'cause of the electricity
 
