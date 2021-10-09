 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Bali without the tourists is reverting to jungle   (theguardian.com) divider line
HomoHabilis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'd think the Islamic bombing/terrorism would have accomplished this much sooner.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Tourism usually accounts for 60% of Bali's economy, and the border closure has cost thousands of hospitality workers their jobs."

We!l, there's your priblem.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: You'd think the Islamic bombing/terrorism would have accomplished this much sooner.


Tourists don't care, take New Orleans after the hurricane and flooding
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: You'd think the Islamic bombing/terrorism would have accomplished this much sooner.


Yeah like it cleared out NYC after 2001, right?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/the earth is healing
//we are the real virus
///definitely not me though, I'm still cool
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's really going to hurt their school, Bali High.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Visitors must undergo eight days of quarantine at a hotel, with the expenses to be borne by the travellers themselves.

I understand the government requiring this, but it's not going to attract tourists.
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: You'd think the Islamic bombing/terrorism would have accomplished this much sooner.


I was there some years ago, and one of our tour guides said after a bombing tourism dried up and everyone had to go work in the rice fields to avoid starving. The people are very protective of tourists now. Also the people who live on Bali are not Muslim, they are Hindu I think, which is why beaches can be a thing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Visitors must undergo eight days of quarantine at a hotel, with the expenses to be borne by the travellers themselves.

I understand the government requiring this, but it's not going to attract tourists.


Yeah, but once you are out you can be king of Bali.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fantastic tune:
Fourplay - Bali Run
Youtube OiyNy5irPYY
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tripsavvy.comView Full Size

Overgrown indeed
 
