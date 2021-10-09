 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Ohio police: "We see your treatment of an innocent deaf man, Colorado, and we raise you one innocent paraplegic man dragged from his car and thrown onto the ground"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, Police, Dayton Police Department, motorist Clifford Owensby, Law enforcement, Law enforcement agency, Automobile, Law enforcement and society, NBC News's attempts  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 7:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pull a paraplegic out of the car for no cause.
Drug sniffing dog for no cause.

All because the guy is black and has dreadlocks.

FTP.
ACAB.

/ old white guy
// similar treatment when I had a ponytail
/// farking power-tripping a**holes
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm guessing how this went down....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't see and raise. You have to pick only one of those, or fold.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can tell this cop peaked in high school.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should've gave him a ticket for the tints and kept it moving.  Using his prior crimes as a reason to search his car will end up in a lawsuit.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dayton Fraternal Order of Police President Jerome A. Dix said in a statement Friday night that the officers asked for compliance.

Which they had no legal right to enforce once the person declined.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The officers followed the law, their training, and department policies and procedures," he said.

THEN THE LAW, THEIR TRAINING, AND DEPARTMENT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE BULLshiat!
 
maddogdelta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why was he pulled over?  DWB.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.