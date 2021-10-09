 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   That's quite a stash. Good boy   (local21news.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc, marijuana lollipops, Newberry Township, packets, police  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where are the "dangerous drugs" mentioned in the article?
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good boy
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estimated street value of five multiplujillion, nine impossibidillion, seven fantastica trillion dollars and sixteen cents
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impress me and train him to sniff out identity thieves.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a bunch of weed. The .22 pop is kind of necessary for protection in case you get jacked with that much product.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lefrog: Not a good boy


It ain't the dog's fault. It's on its way to retirement anyway.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know you can buy former police cars at auction; a buddy had one, it was a lot of fun for after-hours bars. Can you buy these dogs when they retire?

My sister had a pot-sniffing dog. He hadn't been professionally trained, he just liked pot. It was awkward for guests that hadn't planned on sharing when the dog would sniff out their stash, incessantly nuzzle at their pocket until he got a couple hits.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jimjays: I know you can buy former police cars at auction; a buddy had one, it was a lot of fun for after-hours bars. Can you buy these dogs when they retire?


No. First the police use them anyway, because they are corrupt.  After someone finally notices that they're paying millions of dollars for drug dogs that can't do their jobs any more the dogs get adopted by their former handlers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have two cannabis stores within thirty second walks from my building. I can walk down the sidewalk smoking a joint while waving at the cops in the McDonalds drive-through. I have yet to see the fabric of society breaking down.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Marijuana illegal there?
Is Marijuana still illegal in places?
Why is Marijuana still illegal in places?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well. He did what he was told.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An honorable animal pressed to do a dishonorable job.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile meth and opioids are laying waste to Pennsylvania.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I have two cannabis stores within thirty second walks from my building. I can walk down the sidewalk smoking a joint while waving at the cops in the McDonalds drive-through. I have yet to see the fabric of society breaking down.


That's  because people that have never gotten high and are vehemently against pot are stuck in the "Reefer Madness" (1930's version) mindset.  Also they saw the "Dragnet" episode.
I thought the movie was hilarious.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jimjays: I know you can buy former police cars at auction; a buddy had one, it was a lot of fun for after-hours bars. Can you buy these dogs when they retire?

My sister had a pot-sniffing dog. He hadn't been professionally trained, he just liked pot. It was awkward for guests that hadn't planned on sharing when the dog would sniff out their stash, incessantly nuzzle at their pocket until he got a couple hits.


Years ago friends of me family got one that was partially trained. King Shepherd, smart, but was to 'friendly' would rather play then learn take downs.

They had an interesting evening one night when their daughters boyfriend came you get her one night. Dog walked over, sniffed his pockets and just sat down.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
762. An oddly specific number.

You want a farken stache? Catch my business. I have a moustache and you should, too. Grown adult men who don't have moustaches should immediately report to prison, buster.

/that's how it happened in my mind
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: But where are the "dangerous drugs" mentioned in the article?


It's the Mary Jane. The dope. The Devils Lettuce. Didn't you see the documentary Reefer Madness? It makes you jump out the window and stab people.

Not necessarily in that order
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.