(We Are Central PA)   Cunning thief breaks into home, opens food locker, and steals the green jewel   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Burglary, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Matthew Lane, Huntingdon County man, preliminary hearing, PepsiCo, felony burglary charges, Slurpee  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The arresting officer described the suspect as "jittery."
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't take a swig of the Nesbbit's Lime Soda

/and we had to throw it away
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
$75k bail?

Was it a 2 liter?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: $75k bail?

Was it a 2 liter?


Codine red.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Oneiros: $75k bail?

Was it a 2 liter?

Codine red.


I used to be able to get Code Red and Livewire (orange) in 6 packs, but that was in the before times.

A few grocery stores have 2L Code Red, but that's about it unless you want melon or those other weird flavors.

But he also could've gotten it from a gas station or convenience store, which tend to have more variety in Mt Dew flavors, in 20oz bottles
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Red Dwarf on Duel
Youtube TwG37tjprn0
 
GalFisk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe he wanted to take control over his own life.

vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
