(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Seafood from Denver-Based Northeast Seafood Products. Okay I have questions   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Most high quality fish is flash frozen at sea after it is caught.  Doesn't matter if it's in Denver or on top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn. They recalled more products that there were affected people.

How's that work?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Most high quality fish is flash frozen at sea after it is caught.  Doesn't matter if it's in Denver or on top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.


The offices, or where it's served, I meant.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wanebo: Damn. They recalled more products that there were affected people.

How's that work?


They use the serial numbers from the packaging to backtrack and see what was processed in the factory at the same time - the same (potentially contaminated) equipment may handle multiple products at different times of day or different days of the week.

If the sick people ate stuff that touched Machine A on Monday and Friday, then you go recall everything Machine A touched on Tuesday-Thursday also.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mmm, Rocky Mountain oysters.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So why do we pronounce the first "L" in salmonella but not in salmon?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 360x240]


That wheel is very any-fish-ent.
 
