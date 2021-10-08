 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Unlicensed driver crosses state lines, gets pulled over, car impounded... including the transplant kidney a kid was waiting for. That kidney should've complied   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Automobile, Kidney, Massachusetts, Organ, Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police trooper, Vehicle, Massachusetts State Police  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 2:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In before
"I'm not saying that a kid shouldn't get a kidney but......."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can cops NOT f*ck up?

For God damned once!

A medical transport vehicle with something in the back and it didn't occur to at least find out what was being transported?  Why was the car stopped in the first place?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
American cops are the stupidest motherf*ckers on the planet, which considering the rest of the population is quite an achievement.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Can cops NOT f*ck up?

For God damned once!

A medical transport vehicle with something in the back and it didn't occur to at least find out what was being transported?  Why was the car stopped in the first place?


Well, the police say it was an unmarked medical transport, and they wouldn't lie now, would they?

/I'm more curious on who's running the transportation organization relying on unlicensed drivers.
//Assuming the driver actually was unlicensed, that is
///You'd think the driver might have mentioned the transplant, though...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.
The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.
The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle.


I read the damn article and the kidney was only found in time and retrieved due to the hospital calling looking for the missing vehicle, not due to the god damn cops.

"Sources say troopers went looking for the kidney after an operating room nurse at the hospital contacted the State Police. "

Fark those cops.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.


The kidney was delivered, per the police, over a half hour after the hospital called them to ask if they knew what the living hell was going on. There's no timeline provided to suggest anything other than that, no amount of time specified between impoundment and delivery, or how long the car sat before being towed to impound, etc. There's no indication that the hospital knew what was happening until "the kidney isn't farking here what the hell?" Their first calls were likely to the medical transport service and/or the contractor, and then to various police departments.

There's not even a statement about the kidney actually being used.

lindalouwho: The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle


Presumably the car had a driver, correct? A simple "what are you doing here, and what is that in the back?" would have been an important question. I've been asked it myself after being pulled over in the wrong place at the wrong time.
And I can't imagine a medical transport driver is going to strong-arm the cops into not divulging what he or she is delivering (if nothing else, they'd know it is a live organ though perhaps not what organ specifically).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.
The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle.

I read the damn article and the kidney was only found in time and retrieved due to the hospital calling looking for the missing vehicle, not due to the god damn cops.

"Sources say troopers went looking for the kidney after an operating room nurse at the hospital contacted the State Police. "

Fark those cops.


Lol it got delivered, why you mad at me?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.

The kidney was delivered, per the police, over a half hour after the hospital called them to ask if they knew what the living hell was going on. There's no timeline provided to suggest anything other than that, no amount of time specified between impoundment and delivery, or how long the car sat before being towed to impound, etc. There's no indication that the hospital knew what was happening until "the kidney isn't farking here what the hell?" Their first calls were likely to the medical transport service and/or the contractor, and then to various police departments.

There's not even a statement about the kidney actually being used.

lindalouwho: The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle

Presumably the car had a driver, correct? A simple "what are you doing here, and what is that in the back?" would have been an important question. I've been asked it myself after being pulled over in the wrong place at the wrong time.
And I can't imagine a medical transport driver is going to strong-arm the cops into not divulging what he or she is delivering (if nothing else, they'd know it is a live organ though perhaps not what organ specifically).


I never said the driver didn't tell, what's wrong with you guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article


There is no frame of reference except from the time when a nurse called. We don't *know* anything to reference any amount of time other than that. We only *know* that a vehicle carrying time-sensitive human tissue was impounded without anyone bothering to find out what was inside.

Which is in and of itself irrelevant. What if kidneys had a five hour shelf life? What if it WERE too late? Then would it matter?

I guess personally a reason why this kinda sticks in my craw was my time as a caregiver this past year, on my grandmother's deathbed, her doctor ordered medication to be shipped overnight to help comfort her. Overnight. As in, prior to 9am the next morning it was to be delivered (a Thursday).
FedEx delivered it three days after she died (Monday). Four days after it was supposed to arrive. For an urgent rush overnight package with a specific kind of medication inside. But, after all, it was "delivered" so it's cool I guess.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: lindalouwho: guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article

There is no frame of reference except from the time when a nurse called. We don't *know* anything to reference any amount of time other than that. We only *know* that a vehicle carrying time-sensitive human tissue was impounded without anyone bothering to find out what was inside.

Which is in and of itself irrelevant. What if kidneys had a five hour shelf life? What if it WERE too late? Then would it matter?

I guess personally a reason why this kinda sticks in my craw was my time as a caregiver this past year, on my grandmother's deathbed, her doctor ordered medication to be shipped overnight to help comfort her. Overnight. As in, prior to 9am the next morning it was to be delivered (a Thursday).
FedEx delivered it three days after she died (Monday). Four days after it was supposed to arrive. For an urgent rush overnight package with a specific kind of medication inside. But, after all, it was "delivered" so it's cool I guess.


I'm truly sorry that happened to you and your grandmother.
*hug*
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: puffy999: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.

The kidney was delivered, per the police, over a half hour after the hospital called them to ask if they knew what the living hell was going on. There's no timeline provided to suggest anything other than that, no amount of time specified between impoundment and delivery, or how long the car sat before being towed to impound, etc. There's no indication that the hospital knew what was happening until "the kidney isn't farking here what the hell?" Their first calls were likely to the medical transport service and/or the contractor, and then to various police departments.

There's not even a statement about the kidney actually being used.

lindalouwho: The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle

Presumably the car had a driver, correct? A simple "what are you doing here, and what is that in the back?" would have been an important question. I've been asked it myself after being pulled over in the wrong place at the wrong time.
And I can't imagine a medical transport driver is going to strong-arm the cops into not divulging what he or she is delivering (if nothing else, they'd know it is a live organ though perhaps not what organ specifically).

I never said the driver didn't tell, what's wrong with you guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article.


All the article says is that it arrived a half hour after the dept was contacted by a nurse. No indication how long it sat in impound before that. Obviously they didn't let the driver call since the hosp had to track it down.

Transplant delivery does not use unlicensed drivers. It's not UberOrgan.  I call bs on the cops and assume the driver was of the darker variety.

/Son is a kidney transplant recipient.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: lindalouwho: puffy999: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.

The kidney was delivered, per the police, over a half hour after the hospital called them to ask if they knew what the living hell was going on. There's no timeline provided to suggest anything other than that, no amount of time specified between impoundment and delivery, or how long the car sat before being towed to impound, etc. There's no indication that the hospital knew what was happening until "the kidney isn't farking here what the hell?" Their first calls were likely to the medical transport service and/or the contractor, and then to various police departments.

There's not even a statement about the kidney actually being used.

lindalouwho: The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle

Presumably the car had a driver, correct? A simple "what are you doing here, and what is that in the back?" would have been an important question. I've been asked it myself after being pulled over in the wrong place at the wrong time.
And I can't imagine a medical transport driver is going to strong-arm the cops into not divulging what he or she is delivering (if nothing else, they'd know it is a live organ though perhaps not what organ specifically).

I never said the driver didn't tell, what's wrong with you guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article.

All the article says is that it arrived a half hour after the dept was contacted by a nurse. No indication how long it sat in impound before that. Obviously they didn't let the driver call since the hosp had to track it down.

Transplant delivery does not use unlicensed drivers. It's not UberOrgan.  I call bs on the cops and assume the driver was of the darker variety.

/Son is a kidney transplant recipient.


I'd think if the kid didn't get the organ, the parents would make sure it was national news. But that's just me.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again, a simple traffic means more than a human life.......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Once again, a simple traffic means more than a human life.......


Traffic stop
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: thorpe: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.
The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle.

I read the damn article and the kidney was only found in time and retrieved due to the hospital calling looking for the missing vehicle, not due to the god damn cops.

"Sources say troopers went looking for the kidney after an operating room nurse at the hospital contacted the State Police. "

Fark those cops.

Lol it got delivered, why you mad at me?


Who was "read the damn article" directed at? Are you somehow picturing yourself as the smart person lecturing dumbasses in this topic?

Police totally farked up this organ delivery and that kidney would have sat in an impound lot until vultures covered the car looking for a way to get to it, if not for the action of a hospital worker. Police could have found out and (and may well have found out) from the driver they arrested that there was a kidney that urgently needed to be delivered, and could have made sure it got delivered. They did not do so. "Lol it got delivered" is flippant and insensitive as all hell.

You're an older type person on Fark and I'm a good bit older than you and I thoroughly enjoy your posts. For christ sake, joking about an organ delivery botched by police? Come on. You're gonna need medical help in the future and so am I. Let's not be flippant about people screwing up that help.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sturbridge to Boston is about 60 miles.  The police said the kidney was delivered in 30 minutes.  You do the math.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: lindalouwho: thorpe: lindalouwho: Read the damn article, the kidney was delivered.
The car was an unmarked medical transport vehicle.

I read the damn article and the kidney was only found in time and retrieved due to the hospital calling looking for the missing vehicle, not due to the god damn cops.

"Sources say troopers went looking for the kidney after an operating room nurse at the hospital contacted the State Police. "

Fark those cops.

Lol it got delivered, why you mad at me?

Who was "read the damn article" directed at? Are you somehow picturing yourself as the smart person lecturing dumbasses in this topic?

Police totally farked up this organ delivery and that kidney would have sat in an impound lot until vultures covered the car looking for a way to get to it, if not for the action of a hospital worker. Police could have found out and (and may well have found out) from the driver they arrested that there was a kidney that urgently needed to be delivered, and could have made sure it got delivered. They did not do so. "Lol it got delivered" is flippant and insensitive as all hell.

You're an older type person on Fark and I'm a good bit older than you and I thoroughly enjoy your posts. For christ sake, joking about an organ delivery botched by police? Come on. You're gonna need medical help in the future and so am I. Let's not be flippant about people screwing up that help.


It was directed at subby, otherwise I always reply to people directly.

... they did make sure it got delivered. There are more than a few details that could have been included in the article, that's for sure.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: ... they did make sure it got delivered. There are more than a few details that could have been included in the article, that's for sure.


The cops who sent the kidney to an impound lot? The cops who could have found out from the driver that there was a kidney in the vehicle? Nope.

The person who made sure it got delivered was the hospital worker who called the cops.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: puffy999: lindalouwho: guys tonight?

It obviously got there in the timeframe denoted in the article

There is no frame of reference except from the time when a nurse called. We don't *know* anything to reference any amount of time other than that. We only *know* that a vehicle carrying time-sensitive human tissue was impounded without anyone bothering to find out what was inside.

Which is in and of itself irrelevant. What if kidneys had a five hour shelf life? What if it WERE too late? Then would it matter?

I guess personally a reason why this kinda sticks in my craw was my time as a caregiver this past year, on my grandmother's deathbed, her doctor ordered medication to be shipped overnight to help comfort her. Overnight. As in, prior to 9am the next morning it was to be delivered (a Thursday).
FedEx delivered it three days after she died (Monday). Four days after it was supposed to arrive. For an urgent rush overnight package with a specific kind of medication inside. But, after all, it was "delivered" so it's cool I guess.

I'm truly sorry that happened to you and your grandmother.
*hug*


Thank you.

Luckily because of the failure of FedEx we actually had a rush of another medication from the valley... neither was going to change the outcome.

The whole experience certainly made me appreciate what people who do that for a living go through.

/oddlyenough she died from the complications of her own kidney cancer
//nothing to do with the cancer, it was her treatment at a care facility which is part of a big chain and whose name starts with an Av-
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: lindalouwho: ... they did make sure it got delivered. There are more than a few details that could have been included in the article, that's for sure.

The cops who sent the kidney to an impound lot? The cops who could have found out from the driver that there was a kidney in the vehicle? Nope.

The person who made sure it got delivered was the hospital worker who called the cops.


Oh go fight with someone else, I'm going to bed.
Have a nice night, catch ya in the flip side.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I'd think if the kid didn't get the organ, the parents would make sure it was national news. But that's just me


I mean, they didn't get the organ at the proper time. What more needs to be said?

Organs need to be prepped prior to surgery.

So there are a couple of scenarios, both of which may have, in this specific case, not harmed anybody. BUT it's not how you want to run a transplant ward.
1) the kidney was just late, the surgery was on time and everyone got lucky
2) What ever planned surgery was delayed, which affected other operations down the list.
Given the weird COVID restrictions and shiat going on, who knows what that meant to anyone else down the line. You can't just say "well the kidney isn't here let's bump up the next surgery and hope" because, well, it's surgery. You need the right surgeon(s) for the specific case (and anesthesiologist) and the patient to be in a condition they may not be prepared for.

Hey, BEST CASE SCENARIO seems (seems) to have happened here, as you point out the parents aren't screaming about their dead child... but "no harm, no foul" isn't an option. Especially for the person or company which was involved. How they let themselves get into this situation needs to be investigated alongside the actions of the police.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Oh go fight with someone else, I'm going to bed.
Have a nice night, catch ya in the flip side


Sleep well and dream of having Russell Wilson as your QB next year.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm being weird, but maybe organs should be transported in marked ambulances?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ummm, why was the driver unlicensed? You'd think the people hiring medical transporters would check things like driving records, insurance, dates of expiration of various things. It shouldn't be like Uber for organs.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I clicked on that link expecting a bunch of stupid cops to have done stupid things, but that was one of the weirdest stories I've ever read. The transport was unmarked and the driver was unlicensed, and it sounds like the cops may be had no idea there was a kidney in the back.

What the hell is going on here? How does somebody transporting a kid do not have some kind of identification or indication to what's going on, or at least tell them, hey guys I'm driving a kidney to the hospital there's a kid waiting for surgery to get this put inside them. You can arrest me if you want, but let's make sure this gets where it needs to go?

Such wierd story.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Maybe I'm being weird, but maybe organs should be transported in marked ambulances?


They're all being used to transport antivaxx morons to hospitals that have room. When they can find any room, that is.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Were the fava beans a separate delivery?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll bet that kidney was brown.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to do van deliveries as a side deal 30-40 years ago.   Even then, you have to have a CDL just to drive the minivan or small pickup truck.    The police (yes, ACAB) had every reason to stop a clearly speeding vehicle, and finding the driver had no license, had every reason to bring things to a complete halt.   Even the most moronic Farker cannot deny this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: I clicked on that link expecting a bunch of stupid cops to have done stupid things, but that was one of the weirdest stories I've ever read. The transport was unmarked and the driver was unlicensed, and it sounds like the cops may be had no idea there was a kidney in the back.

What the hell is going on here? How does somebody transporting a kid do not have some kind of identification or indication to what's going on, or at least tell them, hey guys I'm driving a kidney to the hospital there's a kid waiting for surgery to get this put inside them. You can arrest me if you want, but let's make sure this gets where it needs to go?

Such wierd story.


Just speculating here (ie pulling outta my ass) but i'm thinking that was the only option available to transport that organ at that very minute as it's a pretty time-sensitive delivery, probably due to all other similar resources being taken up by covid in one form or another.

Also, i'm assuming the driver did tell the cops about the kidney but the words never registered due to them being in full "Respect Mah Authoratay!!" mode.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: American cops are the stupidest motherf*ckers on the planet, which considering the rest of the population is quite an achievement.


American motorists are, evidently, a close second.. You basically get a license free in a box of Cheerios and it's next to impossible to lose one, so how farked up was that driver to not have a license?  What kind of hospital doesn't at least make a cursory check on their transporters?

Everyone in this story except the patient and the donor appears to be an incompetent asshole.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Unmarked medical transport vehicle" is someone's personal car.

No blame should fall on the transport company using unlicensed drivers...
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: Can cops NOT f*ck up?

For God damned once!

A medical transport vehicle with something in the back and it didn't occur to at least find out what was being transported?  Why was the car stopped in the first place?


It was unmarked.  It's a shame there isn't some mention of that in the article.  /sarcasm

The piece of shiat is the driver who didn't yell, "I'm transporting a kidney!  Please get the kidney to the hospital!"  It doesn't even say they arrested him so I'm just assuming he slunk off without saying a word.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: puffy999: Can cops NOT f*ck up?

For God damned once!

A medical transport vehicle with something in the back and it didn't occur to at least find out what was being transported?  Why was the car stopped in the first place?

Well, the police say it was an unmarked medical transport, and they wouldn't lie now, would they?

/I'm more curious on who's running the transportation organization relying on unlicensed drivers.
//Assuming the driver actually was unlicensed, that is
///You'd think the driver might have mentioned the transplant, though...


All of these. There's so much farkup in this story it's hard to know who was less worse.

Is it so hard to find licensed drivers for your lifesaving deliveries ffs? Or to slap a sign on the van?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thorpe: lindalouwho: ... they did make sure it got delivered. There are more than a few details that could have been included in the article, that's for sure.

The cops who sent the kidney to an impound lot? The cops who could have found out from the driver that there was a kidney in the vehicle? Nope.

The person who made sure it got delivered was the hospital worker who called the cops.


I'm pretty sure the hospital worker didn't deliver the kidney themselves.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Maybe I'm being weird, but maybe organs should be transported in marked ambulances?


there are loads of ways they are delivered.   Life Flight helicopters.    Marked vans with licensed drivers.   Unmarked vans with licensed drivers.   Cabs.   Lyft.   Uber.   There are any number of courier services that do this routinely.   Bike messenger if it's close enough.    Many ways to do this that don't involve police stops and impound lots.

I guess the donors and receiving hospital didn't give a rat's ass about this and just got the nearest unlicensed driver to speed his way to Boston in his personal vehicle.    But yeah, whatever you do, don't blame the medical professionals.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.