 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   While dozens of other wealthy parents pled guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college-admission scandal, two dads boldly insisted on taking their cases to trial. Let's see how that turned out   (patch.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Fraud, Rick Singer, Gamal Abdelaziz, John Wilson, Political corruption, phone calls, USC water polo recruit, former casino executive  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 3:45 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, sorry, nobody believed you really thought you were just paying a legit recruiter a "donation" to get your severely untalented Hayleigh into the University of Spoiled Children.

Better luck next time.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.  You wouldn't send your donation to some dude.  You'd send it to the university.  You send a "donation" <wink><wink> to some dude.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The defense sought to poke holes in the government's case by questioning why they chose not to call Singer to the stand. Abdelaziz and Wilson's lawyers portrayed Singer as a con man who manipulated the parents and assured them his so-called side-door scheme was legitimate and endorsed by the schools."

The defense could've called him as a witness, too.  Of course, then it would've just been their word against his ... and the recordings the FBI made.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.