(AL.com)   Should intoxicated woman be charged with DUI manslaughter after she hits man sitting in middle of dark, rural road at 3:15 AM?   (al.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Suicide by anonymous DUI?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wanebo: Suicide by anonymous DUI?


SBAD for ya.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, she farked around...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let's see what our panel to think of that question:

Political Talk Show Host Suddenly Very Interested In Manslaughter Law Loopholes
Youtube xOVQPtuKRs4
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought precedent had been established that she automatically becomes Alabama's AG.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Apparently she was coming from church.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

phalamir: I thought precedent had been established that she automatically becomes Alabama's AG.


South Dakota.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
YES
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes. If she wasn't intoxicated, there's a chance she would have been able to see and avoid hitting him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
DWI meets SWI.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
IDK.  is she white and cute?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone should breathalyze subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
yes
 
Smidge204
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A 31-year-old woman has been charged in the August death of a man was killed when he was sitting in the middle of an eastern Jefferson County road.


Who needs editors when can English just fine?
=Smidge=
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: YES


Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No. Its similar to if someone was drunk , another driver ran a Radcliffe, hit them, and a passenger is killed
 
DerAppie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Torgo_of_Manos: YES

Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.


Eh, it could kinda sorta go both ways.

The dude sitting on the road at 3 in the morning engaged in very risky behaviour as well. She should get that charge, but I can see a reduced sentencing coming up as well.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thorpe: Apparently she was coming from church.


Wow, that church sounds awesome.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DerAppie: aagrajag: Torgo_of_Manos: YES

Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.

Eh, it could kinda sorta go both ways.

The dude sitting on the road at 3 in the morning engaged in very risky behaviour as well. She should get that charge, but I can see a reduced sentencing coming up as well.


Did she blow a 0.005 or a 0.3?  Because driving home roaring drunk, or driving home an hour after a single glass of wine are significantly different, and the threshold laws have gone down to 'anything the detector can detect' in some states.

Also, having sat on a country road at 3am myself ... was she in a Tesla using stealth tires with the lights off?  If some car comes rolling along we usually bailed to the far side of the ditch to avoid drunks.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yes. If she wasn't intoxicated, there's a chance she would have been able to see and avoid hitting him.


Depends on how the road was going. If it was at the right spot after a curve or at the crest of a hill, nothing would have mattered
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were there 5 men sitting on a side road in the dark?
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
does it come down to, if she wasn't drunk is it reasonable to think she would not have hit him or even if not drunk there was no way to avoid hitting him. 

if she has money a very good lawyer can sway the jury her way
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Torgo_of_Manos: YES

Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.


That's kind of where I'm at. Give her the DUI, but not tack on manslaughter or something like that, assuming she doesn't have a history that can't be ignored. I've got to think the guy got what he wanted, and with it on her conscience for the rest of her life.
 
craig234
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it's determined she had no reasonable way to avoid the collision, I could see reducing the charge to DWI.
 
Avery614
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bowen: thorpe: Apparently she was coming from church.

Wow, that church sounds awesome.


Family Guy - "Is that really the blood of Christ?"
Youtube tbKiVzAKxwY
 
eKonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DerAppie: aagrajag: Torgo_of_Manos: YES

Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.

Eh, it could kinda sorta go both ways.

The dude sitting on the road at 3 in the morning engaged in very risky behaviour as well. She should get that charge, but I can see a reduced sentencing coming up as well.


We can charge them both - him with attempted suicide, her with successful homicide.
 
covfefe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The funny story of the suicide of Ronald Opus
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eKonk: DerAppie: aagrajag: Torgo_of_Manos: YES

Of course.

His irresponsibility in no way mitigates hers. One has nothing to do with the other.

Eh, it could kinda sorta go both ways.

The dude sitting on the road at 3 in the morning engaged in very risky behaviour as well. She should get that charge, but I can see a reduced sentencing coming up as well.

We can charge them both - him with attempted suicide, her with successful homicide.


Did you miss the fact that he's dead?
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bowen: thorpe: Apparently she was coming from church.

Wow, that church sounds awesome.


I used to go to church with a girlfriend, usually very high. I quit when I found myself in front of the priest for Communion. I was never clear on the rituals and just went along with what everyone else was doing. On that occasion I'd hoped we were leaving, that for some reason unknown to me they were just sending us out a different door that time.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No. Dont sit in the road.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Depends. Were either of them vaccinated?
 
